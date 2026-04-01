Charles Washington’s Newly Released "Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace" Explores Faith, Truth, and the Courage to Stand for Biblical Justice
“Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Washington is a thought-provoking faith work that challenges readers to pursue justice, righteousness, and spiritual truth while courageously standing against injustice.
Wrens, GA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace”: a bold and reflective exploration of Christian responsibility, justice, and faith. “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace” is the creation of published author, Charles Washington. Born in Louisville, Georgia in 1957, the author graduated from Louisville High School in 1976 and later retired from Trailer Train Company in August 2019 after thirty years of service. He has been married to Mary Ann Nelson Washington since June 20, 1987, and together they have seven children and thirteen grandchildren. Licensed in ministry in 2006 and ordained in 2008, he has pursued extensive theological education, earning multiple degrees through Lahairio Bible College in Augusta, Georgia, including a doctorate in Christian Psychology in 2019. He has also received several ministry certifications and academic honors, including valedictorian of the Lahairio Bible College Class of 2008. In addition to his ministry work, he completed industrial construction training and welding certification through technical institutes in Georgia.
Washington shares, “The book is a project that has been inspired by life experiences that I have encountered over the years. The inspiration became greater as I entered the ministry. With this inspiration came a desire and courage to appeal to the conscience of humankind—to see that some of what we have been told is erroneous and has no merit nor validity, biblical or moral. So much of what we hear from our most affluent, intellectual ecclesiasticals are traditions, lies, and clichés. In hopes of helping people to understand that the qualification for being a Christian is not Romans 10:9–10, but rather the qualification for being saved; to help in understanding what it means to be perfect and impeccable; to realize that if you are a Christian, it is your obligation and responsibility to judge; ultimately, to reveal how we can disturb others’ peace and have our very own peace disturbed—how we let little things beset us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Washington’s new book encourages readers to examine Scripture, challenge cultural assumptions, and courageously defend truth, justice, and righteousness in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Washington shares, “The book is a project that has been inspired by life experiences that I have encountered over the years. The inspiration became greater as I entered the ministry. With this inspiration came a desire and courage to appeal to the conscience of humankind—to see that some of what we have been told is erroneous and has no merit nor validity, biblical or moral. So much of what we hear from our most affluent, intellectual ecclesiasticals are traditions, lies, and clichés. In hopes of helping people to understand that the qualification for being a Christian is not Romans 10:9–10, but rather the qualification for being saved; to help in understanding what it means to be perfect and impeccable; to realize that if you are a Christian, it is your obligation and responsibility to judge; ultimately, to reveal how we can disturb others’ peace and have our very own peace disturbed—how we let little things beset us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Washington’s new book encourages readers to examine Scripture, challenge cultural assumptions, and courageously defend truth, justice, and righteousness in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demanding Justice Defending Righteousness Disturbing the Peace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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