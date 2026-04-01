Megan Staat’s Newly Released "Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days" is a Faith-Filled Children’s Story That Encourages Hope and Trust in God
“Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Staat is a heartfelt children’s book that helps young readers and families discover joy, growth, and God’s presence even on life’s cloudy days.
Zeeland, MI, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days”: a charming and faith-centered children’s book that gently explores the purpose and meaning behind difficult seasons. “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days” is the creation of published author, Megan Staat, who earned her master’s in social work from Western Michigan University in 2018 and became a mother in 2021. After the birth of her first daughter, she faced postpartum anxiety and depression while navigating the challenges of caring for a colicky newborn. During one especially difficult moment, she found comfort and perspective through her faith. Now a mother of two, Megan wrote her book for children and parents alike, offering a message of hope and reminding readers that even on the darkest days, light can be found in Christ.
Staat shares, “Join Belle’s adventure to find light on cloudy days. Along the way, you’ll meet other woodland creatures who help Belle see why God may make cloudy days.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Staat’s new book provides a comforting and uplifting reading experience for families seeking encouragement, faith-based guidance, and gentle reminders that brighter days are always ahead.
Consumers can purchase “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Staat shares, “Join Belle’s adventure to find light on cloudy days. Along the way, you’ll meet other woodland creatures who help Belle see why God may make cloudy days.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Staat’s new book provides a comforting and uplifting reading experience for families seeking encouragement, faith-based guidance, and gentle reminders that brighter days are always ahead.
Consumers can purchase “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Belle’s Adventure: Finding Light on Cloudy Days”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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