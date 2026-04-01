Wendy Baschuk’s Newly Released “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is an Interactive and Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Teaches the Message of Salvation
“HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Baschuk is an engaging children’s activity book that combines simple biblical storytelling with coloring pages to help young readers understand God’s love and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
Tierra Verde, FL, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- @font-face
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“HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book”: a meaningful and hands-on introduction to the gospel message designed especially for children. “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is the creation of published author, Wendy Baschuk.
Wendy Baschuk shares, “Why did He have to do it? Why did He have to send His only Son to die for our sins?
In this sequel to After the Flood, we see how God loves us so much that He sent His only Son to earth. Although it was painful, He knew it was the only way for us to be saved.
Children will have hours of fun as they create another beautiful book and learn about why Jesus had to die for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Baschuk’s new book serves as both a learning tool and a keepsake—ideal for families, churches, Sunday schools, and Christian educators seeking an interactive way to share the gospel with young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
“HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book”: a meaningful and hands-on introduction to the gospel message designed especially for children. “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is the creation of published author, Wendy Baschuk.
Wendy Baschuk shares, “Why did He have to do it? Why did He have to send His only Son to die for our sins?
In this sequel to After the Flood, we see how God loves us so much that He sent His only Son to earth. Although it was painful, He knew it was the only way for us to be saved.
Children will have hours of fun as they create another beautiful book and learn about why Jesus had to die for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Baschuk’s new book serves as both a learning tool and a keepsake—ideal for families, churches, Sunday schools, and Christian educators seeking an interactive way to share the gospel with young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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