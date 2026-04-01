Wendy Baschuk’s Newly Released “HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is an Interactive and Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Teaches the Message of Salvation

“HE SENT HIS SON: A Color-It-Yourself Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Baschuk is an engaging children’s activity book that combines simple biblical storytelling with coloring pages to help young readers understand God’s love and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.