Registration Opens for 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program
Insurance employers nationwide can now participate in a workplace culture evaluation program designed to measure employee satisfaction, provide industry benchmarking, and recognize top-performing organizations.
Harrisburg, PA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Companies Group (BCG) has announced that registration is open for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance program. The nationwide initiative focuses on identifying insurance organizations that demonstrate strong leadership, employee support, and effective workplace practices.
The insurance sector continues to play a vital role in the U.S. economy, supporting approximately 3 million jobs nationwide, according to the Insurance Information Institute. As companies across the industry address workforce challenges and evolving employee expectations, many are placing greater emphasis on improving workplace experience and maintaining competitive employment environments.
Participating in the Best Places to Work in Insurance program allows organizations to evaluate their internal culture using structured employee feedback and employer assessments. The resulting insights help leadership teams better understand workforce needs and identify areas that support long-term retention and productivity.
How Participation Supports Insurance Employers
Organizations that take part receive detailed survey results that highlight employee perspectives and workplace trends specific to the insurance industry. Industry-level comparison data allows leadership teams to measure performance against peers, while recognition opportunities help strengthen employer reputation among current and prospective employees. Companies that rank highly gain visibility as leading workplaces, reinforcing their position within a competitive talent market.
Insurance employers that complete the full evaluation process and meet eligibility requirements may be named to the official 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance list and receive reporting tools that support ongoing culture and engagement improvements.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 1, 2026.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register here: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-insurance/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group provides research-based workplace assessment programs that help employers evaluate organizational culture and employee engagement. Since its founding in 2004, the organization has supported companies across numerous industries by delivering confidential survey tools, benchmarking analysis, and recognition programs that highlight excellence in workplace performance.
The insurance sector continues to play a vital role in the U.S. economy, supporting approximately 3 million jobs nationwide, according to the Insurance Information Institute. As companies across the industry address workforce challenges and evolving employee expectations, many are placing greater emphasis on improving workplace experience and maintaining competitive employment environments.
Participating in the Best Places to Work in Insurance program allows organizations to evaluate their internal culture using structured employee feedback and employer assessments. The resulting insights help leadership teams better understand workforce needs and identify areas that support long-term retention and productivity.
How Participation Supports Insurance Employers
Organizations that take part receive detailed survey results that highlight employee perspectives and workplace trends specific to the insurance industry. Industry-level comparison data allows leadership teams to measure performance against peers, while recognition opportunities help strengthen employer reputation among current and prospective employees. Companies that rank highly gain visibility as leading workplaces, reinforcing their position within a competitive talent market.
Insurance employers that complete the full evaluation process and meet eligibility requirements may be named to the official 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance list and receive reporting tools that support ongoing culture and engagement improvements.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 1, 2026.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register here: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-insurance/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group provides research-based workplace assessment programs that help employers evaluate organizational culture and employee engagement. Since its founding in 2004, the organization has supported companies across numerous industries by delivering confidential survey tools, benchmarking analysis, and recognition programs that highlight excellence in workplace performance.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
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