Brights Cleaning Lancashire Experiences Significant Growth in Stone Floor Cleaning Services
Local Cleaning Specialists Report Surge in Demand as Businesses and Homeowners Seek Quality Stone Floor Care
Thornton-Cleveleys, United Kingdom, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brights Cleaning Lancashire, a renowned provider of professional cleaning solutions across the county, has announced a marked increase in demand for its stone floor cleaning services. The firm, which has been serving Lancashire for over a decade, attributes this growth to a rising awareness among both commercial and residential clients about the importance of specialist care for natural and engineered stone floors.
Stone floors, including marble, limestone, granite, and slate, have become increasingly popular in homes, offices, and retail spaces due to their elegance, durability, and timeless appeal. However, maintaining their pristine look requires not only regular cleaning but also a deep understanding of each stone’s unique properties. Brights Cleaning utilise advanced equipment and environmentally friendly cleaning products to ensure that every stone floor is treated with care and expertise.
Managing Director, Colin Bright, commented, "We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in enquiries for stone floor cleaning in 2025 and into 2026. Many customers are realising that generic cleaning methods can damage delicate stone surfaces. Our tailored approach ensures that their investment remains in top condition, whether it’s a bustling restaurant floor or a family kitchen."
Brights Cleaning’s growth is also driven by the increasing trend of property owners renovating with natural stone flooring. With more people opting for this stylish and resilient material, the need for specialist cleaning has never been greater. The company is trained to assess the type of stone, its age, and the level of wear before recommending the most effective cleaning and restoration methods.
Among the most requested services are deep cleaning, resealing, and stain removal. The firm’s meticulous attention to detail has earned it a loyal customer-base throughout Lancashire. Local businesses, particularly in hospitality and retail, rely on Brights Cleaning to maintain a welcoming and hygienic environment for their clients.
In response to the surge in demand, Brights Cleaning has invested in additional training. They are equipped to handle larger projects, including hotels, shopping centres, and heritage sites. "Our commitment to quality and sustainability sets us apart," said Colin Bright. "We use the latest technology, but we also make sure our cleaning solutions are safe for families, pets, and the planet."
Customer testimonials underscore the positive impact of Brights Cleaning’s services. One local homeowner stated, "Our limestone floor has never looked better. The team were punctual, knowledgeable, and left our home spotless." Businesses echo these sentiments, highlighting the professionalism and reliability of the company’s staff.
Looking ahead, Brights Cleaning plans to further develop its stone floor cleaning division, introducing new services. The company is also exploring partnerships with local tile and stone suppliers to offer bundled maintenance packages for new installations.
For more information about Brights Cleaning Lancashire’s stone floor cleaning services, visit their website at www.brightscleaning.co.uk or contact their customer service team on 01253 857975.
About Brights Cleaning Lancashire:
Brights Cleaning is a family-run business offering comprehensive cleaning services across Lancashire, including carpet cleaning, upholstery care, and specialist stone floor restoration. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility, Brights Cleaning is your trusted partner for professional cleaning solutions.
Stone floors, including marble, limestone, granite, and slate, have become increasingly popular in homes, offices, and retail spaces due to their elegance, durability, and timeless appeal. However, maintaining their pristine look requires not only regular cleaning but also a deep understanding of each stone’s unique properties. Brights Cleaning utilise advanced equipment and environmentally friendly cleaning products to ensure that every stone floor is treated with care and expertise.
Managing Director, Colin Bright, commented, "We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in enquiries for stone floor cleaning in 2025 and into 2026. Many customers are realising that generic cleaning methods can damage delicate stone surfaces. Our tailored approach ensures that their investment remains in top condition, whether it’s a bustling restaurant floor or a family kitchen."
Brights Cleaning’s growth is also driven by the increasing trend of property owners renovating with natural stone flooring. With more people opting for this stylish and resilient material, the need for specialist cleaning has never been greater. The company is trained to assess the type of stone, its age, and the level of wear before recommending the most effective cleaning and restoration methods.
Among the most requested services are deep cleaning, resealing, and stain removal. The firm’s meticulous attention to detail has earned it a loyal customer-base throughout Lancashire. Local businesses, particularly in hospitality and retail, rely on Brights Cleaning to maintain a welcoming and hygienic environment for their clients.
In response to the surge in demand, Brights Cleaning has invested in additional training. They are equipped to handle larger projects, including hotels, shopping centres, and heritage sites. "Our commitment to quality and sustainability sets us apart," said Colin Bright. "We use the latest technology, but we also make sure our cleaning solutions are safe for families, pets, and the planet."
Customer testimonials underscore the positive impact of Brights Cleaning’s services. One local homeowner stated, "Our limestone floor has never looked better. The team were punctual, knowledgeable, and left our home spotless." Businesses echo these sentiments, highlighting the professionalism and reliability of the company’s staff.
Looking ahead, Brights Cleaning plans to further develop its stone floor cleaning division, introducing new services. The company is also exploring partnerships with local tile and stone suppliers to offer bundled maintenance packages for new installations.
For more information about Brights Cleaning Lancashire’s stone floor cleaning services, visit their website at www.brightscleaning.co.uk or contact their customer service team on 01253 857975.
About Brights Cleaning Lancashire:
Brights Cleaning is a family-run business offering comprehensive cleaning services across Lancashire, including carpet cleaning, upholstery care, and specialist stone floor restoration. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility, Brights Cleaning is your trusted partner for professional cleaning solutions.
Contact
Brights CleaningContact
Colin Bright
0800 695 3455
https://www.brightscleaning.co.uk
Colin Bright
0800 695 3455
https://www.brightscleaning.co.uk
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