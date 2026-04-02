Madeline Little’s Newly Released "Beautiful Child" is a Faith-Inspired Fantasy Novel That Explores Identity, Purpose, and Hope Through a Richly Imagined Universe
“Beautiful Child” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Little is a compelling work of speculative fiction that blends spiritual allegory with adventure, following two chosen individuals as they face trials, betrayal, and divine calling in a battle between light and darkness.
Towanda, PA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beautiful Child”: a sweeping and imaginative story that invites readers into a universe shaped by faith, destiny, and transformation. “Beautiful Child” is the creation of published author, Madeline Little, the oldest daughter in a family of ten who grew up in Pennsylvania and New York. Now working as a nanny, she has a deep passion for childcare and finds joy in supporting young children’s growth. Outside of work, she enjoys playing the violin, learning Japanese, reading, staying active, and creating stories. Writing has long been a dream, and her faith remains central to her life, inspiring her desire to publish a book that glorifies God and encourages readers.
Little shares, “Never before seen universe, far across the midnight sky lies a Bright and a Shadow searching. Trials and tribulations are around every corner. Betrayal and anguish encompass their lives. Their callings? One to help save their planet from its destruction and the other to be a protector and help. With the guidance and help from a higher power, they are ready, willing, and able to do whatever is needed. Come along with them on this treacherous but fruitful journey in anticipation for what has, is, and will be done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Little’s debut novel offers readers a faith-centered fantasy that encourages perseverance, courage, and trust in God’s greater purpose—even when the path forward is uncertain.
Consumers can purchase “Beautiful Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautiful Child”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Little shares, “Never before seen universe, far across the midnight sky lies a Bright and a Shadow searching. Trials and tribulations are around every corner. Betrayal and anguish encompass their lives. Their callings? One to help save their planet from its destruction and the other to be a protector and help. With the guidance and help from a higher power, they are ready, willing, and able to do whatever is needed. Come along with them on this treacherous but fruitful journey in anticipation for what has, is, and will be done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Little’s debut novel offers readers a faith-centered fantasy that encourages perseverance, courage, and trust in God’s greater purpose—even when the path forward is uncertain.
Consumers can purchase “Beautiful Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautiful Child”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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