Thomas Johnson’s Newly Released "How to Know God" is a Devotional Guide That Leads Readers Into Deeper Fellowship Through Waiting on God in the Power of the Holy Spirit
“How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Johnson is a thirty-one-day devotional that teaches believers how to move beyond knowing about God and into a personal, transforming relationship with Him through daily waiting and trust.
Albuquerque, NM, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit”: a reflective and life-giving devotional designed to draw readers into intimate communion with God. “How to Know God: by Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author, Thomas Johnson, who lives in New Mexico with his wife and sister-in-law and is the father and stepfather of four grown children. He came to faith in Christ in 1974 while a student in North Dakota. After years of a quiet Christian life, his involvement with Harvest Evangelism in 1998 sparked a transformative season of ministry that included a pilgrimage to Israel and multiple mission trips to Argentina, where he witnessed revival and miracles and learned prayer-walking. From 2000 to 2016, Johnson and a small group of intercessors prayer-walked high-crime neighborhoods in Tampa Bay, resulting in a documented nearly 40 percent drop in reported crime. He has since prayer-walked cities across the United States and in several countries worldwide.
Johnson shares, “While the mind can know many things “about” God, it can never really know Him personally. God is a spirit. And the personhood of God—His great love, His power, His wisdom—are unseen spiritual realities, realities that can only be touched and understood by the heart.
This little book, with its thirty-one daily devotionals, is about how you can know God simply by waiting on Him to be God. The key is to wait for Him in your heart each day as you seek His face. As you give Him your heart, God will give you much more than the things you’ve been asking Him for; He will give you Himself! He will show you His love as you wait. And He will reveal to you the great mystery Paul refers to in Colossians 1:27, the mystery of “Christ in me, the hope of Glory.”
I have been a Christian for over fifty years, and for most of that time, my walk with God was hampered by my own weakness and habitual sin. There were times I almost gave up hope of ever being free of my addictions until, finally, inspired by the writings of Andrew Murray’s book, Waiting on God, I stopped struggling, rested in the Lord, and began waiting on Him to do for me the things I could not do for myself.
The practice of waiting on God has been, for me, the life-changing breakthrough I’ve been looking for all my adult life. It’s the means by which Christ set me free to walk with Him unashamed and the means by which I can experience His peace and the joy of His fellowship in a new and wonderful way.
Waiting on God has become my greatest happiness. I pray it will become yours as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Johnson’s new book offers readers a gentle yet profound pathway into spiritual renewal, teaching that true transformation comes not through striving, but through resting in God’s presence and allowing Him to work from within.
Consumers can purchase “How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “While the mind can know many things “about” God, it can never really know Him personally. God is a spirit. And the personhood of God—His great love, His power, His wisdom—are unseen spiritual realities, realities that can only be touched and understood by the heart.
This little book, with its thirty-one daily devotionals, is about how you can know God simply by waiting on Him to be God. The key is to wait for Him in your heart each day as you seek His face. As you give Him your heart, God will give you much more than the things you’ve been asking Him for; He will give you Himself! He will show you His love as you wait. And He will reveal to you the great mystery Paul refers to in Colossians 1:27, the mystery of “Christ in me, the hope of Glory.”
I have been a Christian for over fifty years, and for most of that time, my walk with God was hampered by my own weakness and habitual sin. There were times I almost gave up hope of ever being free of my addictions until, finally, inspired by the writings of Andrew Murray’s book, Waiting on God, I stopped struggling, rested in the Lord, and began waiting on Him to do for me the things I could not do for myself.
The practice of waiting on God has been, for me, the life-changing breakthrough I’ve been looking for all my adult life. It’s the means by which Christ set me free to walk with Him unashamed and the means by which I can experience His peace and the joy of His fellowship in a new and wonderful way.
Waiting on God has become my greatest happiness. I pray it will become yours as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Johnson’s new book offers readers a gentle yet profound pathway into spiritual renewal, teaching that true transformation comes not through striving, but through resting in God’s presence and allowing Him to work from within.
Consumers can purchase “How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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