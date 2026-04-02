Thomas Johnson’s Newly Released "How to Know God" is a Devotional Guide That Leads Readers Into Deeper Fellowship Through Waiting on God in the Power of the Holy Spirit

“How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Johnson is a thirty-one-day devotional that teaches believers how to move beyond knowing about God and into a personal, transforming relationship with Him through daily waiting and trust.