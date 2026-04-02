Fred Davis’s Newly Released “If Not For the Elect Sake” is a Compelling Call to Spiritual Awareness That Urges Readers to Prepare Their Hearts for the Times Ahead
“If Not For the Elect Sake” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Davis is a faith-centered work that examines end-times prophecy through Scripture, encouraging readers to reflect on biblical warnings and seek a deeper relationship with God.
Tulare, CA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “If Not For the Elect Sake”: a thought-provoking exploration of biblical prophecy and spiritual preparedness. “If Not For the Elect Sake” is the creation of published author, Fred Davis, a passionate preacher who sees himself not as an author but as a messenger warning people about the urgency of turning to God in the last days. Once living a hippy biker lifestyle filled with drugs, alcohol, and partying, his life changed dramatically after a serious medical warning led him back to faith. Raised in church by a praying mother and grandmother, he sought spiritual guidance and eventually became a prison minister for eighteen years, later serving more than eight years as a pastor. He lives in Tulare, California, with his wife, Brenda, with whom he has shared over fifty years of life together and credits God with restoring their marriage. Davis enjoys studying biblical prophecy, listening to Southern gospel music and hymns, watching old comedies, and spending time with his grandchildren. He remains active in his church and values simple joys such as bike rides, visiting the beach, playing chess, and family time.
Davis shares, “Fred’s prophetic warnings are indeed right out of the Bible in his book For the Elect’s Sake: Matthew 24:22. Fred sends out his biblical prophetic warning to the world that this is indeed the last generation, according to Bible prophecy. Fred has jam-packed this book full of KJV Bible scriptures with printed texts for his readers to research this crucial topical fact.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Davis’s new book offers readers a scripturally grounded perspective on prophecy while encouraging thoughtful reflection and personal study of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “If Not For the Elect Sake” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Not For the Elect Sake”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davis shares, “Fred’s prophetic warnings are indeed right out of the Bible in his book For the Elect’s Sake: Matthew 24:22. Fred sends out his biblical prophetic warning to the world that this is indeed the last generation, according to Bible prophecy. Fred has jam-packed this book full of KJV Bible scriptures with printed texts for his readers to research this crucial topical fact.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Davis’s new book offers readers a scripturally grounded perspective on prophecy while encouraging thoughtful reflection and personal study of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “If Not For the Elect Sake” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Not For the Elect Sake”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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