Brandy Harrington’s New Book, "Stacey's Journey to Recovery," is an Eye-Opening Account That Documents One Woman’s Path to Healing After a Life of Addiction and Trauma
Milwaukee, WI, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brandy Harrington has completed her most recent book, “Stacey's Journey to Recovery”: a compelling journey of resilience and redemption that chronicles the story of the author’s girlfriend as she recounts the traumas of her past and her struggles with addiction.
In “Stacey's Journey to Recovery,” author Brandy Harrington chronicles the tumultuous life of her girlfriend, a survivor who bravely battled addiction, heartache, and the harsh realities of the streets from childhood through adulthood. Through the raw and emotional narrative, readers will witness the strength and determination that propelled her through dark times toward a path of recovery and hope. As she navigates the depths of despair and the highs of triumphs, her unwavering spirit shines through, offering a beacon of inspiration to those facing similar struggles.
Published by Fulton Books, Brandy Harrington’s book is a testament to the power of perseverance, love, and the human spirit in overcoming adversity. A tale that resonates with raw honesty and profound insight, “Stacey’s Journey to Recovery” invites readers to reflect on their own journeys and find solace in the possibility of transformation and healing, masterfully weaving a tale of triumph over adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stacey's Journey to Recovery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “Stacey's Journey to Recovery,” author Brandy Harrington chronicles the tumultuous life of her girlfriend, a survivor who bravely battled addiction, heartache, and the harsh realities of the streets from childhood through adulthood. Through the raw and emotional narrative, readers will witness the strength and determination that propelled her through dark times toward a path of recovery and hope. As she navigates the depths of despair and the highs of triumphs, her unwavering spirit shines through, offering a beacon of inspiration to those facing similar struggles.
Published by Fulton Books, Brandy Harrington’s book is a testament to the power of perseverance, love, and the human spirit in overcoming adversity. A tale that resonates with raw honesty and profound insight, “Stacey’s Journey to Recovery” invites readers to reflect on their own journeys and find solace in the possibility of transformation and healing, masterfully weaving a tale of triumph over adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stacey's Journey to Recovery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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