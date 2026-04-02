New Book "Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" from Meegan Kriley-Mackay Explores How Leaders Can Harness Human Strengths in an AI-Driven World
Missoula, MT, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Meegan Kriley-Mackay has completed a new book, "Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" that examines how the future of leadership lies in upskilling the human workforce by tapping into the potential of HI using the "5 Whys of Soft Interrogation (5YSI)." This insightful approach helps individuals break through their limiting programs, which are rooted in childhood experiences and trauma, to unleash their true capabilities and work in harmony with AI rather than be overtaken by it.
The author, Meegan Kriley-Mackay, is a Leading Subject Matter Expert in Human Intelligence (HI) and Certified Interrogator with the US Department of Defense (DOD) who is revolutionizing how people understand and apply interpersonal skills in the age of AI. She is the creator of the 5 Whys of Soft Interrogation (5YSI)™, which empowers individuals to stop perceiving themselves as "Human Resources (HR)" and start activating their true potential with Human Intelligence.
"Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" by Meegan Kriley-Mackay explores the themes of AI, human intelligence, and the future of leadership. The book reveals that AI-based machines are fast, accurate, and rational, but lack the intuitive, emotional, and culturally sensitive abilities that make humans intelligent, unique, and effective. Readers will discover how to embrace their true super-intelligent self and lead in the age of AI.
Said author Meegan Kriley-Mackay, "My mission is to empower others how to lead in the age of AI, which requires the rebooting of HI. In order to avoid a world run by machines, HI is crucial in matters that involve humans, who make up 100% of your staff."
Published by Fulton Books, Meegan Kriley-Mackay's insightful work provides practical guidance to readers on enhancing their human intelligence and leading effectively in the age of AI. This empowering book equips individuals to think critically, listen deeply, and lead with clarity in an increasingly automated world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, Meegan Kriley-Mackay, is a Leading Subject Matter Expert in Human Intelligence (HI) and Certified Interrogator with the US Department of Defense (DOD) who is revolutionizing how people understand and apply interpersonal skills in the age of AI. She is the creator of the 5 Whys of Soft Interrogation (5YSI)™, which empowers individuals to stop perceiving themselves as "Human Resources (HR)" and start activating their true potential with Human Intelligence.
"Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" by Meegan Kriley-Mackay explores the themes of AI, human intelligence, and the future of leadership. The book reveals that AI-based machines are fast, accurate, and rational, but lack the intuitive, emotional, and culturally sensitive abilities that make humans intelligent, unique, and effective. Readers will discover how to embrace their true super-intelligent self and lead in the age of AI.
Said author Meegan Kriley-Mackay, "My mission is to empower others how to lead in the age of AI, which requires the rebooting of HI. In order to avoid a world run by machines, HI is crucial in matters that involve humans, who make up 100% of your staff."
Published by Fulton Books, Meegan Kriley-Mackay's insightful work provides practical guidance to readers on enhancing their human intelligence and leading effectively in the age of AI. This empowering book equips individuals to think critically, listen deeply, and lead with clarity in an increasingly automated world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Leadership in the Age of AI: Rebooting Human Intelligence (HI)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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