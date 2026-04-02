Author Cory Butler’s New Book, "Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn Their Alphabet and Count to Ten

Recent release “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cory Butler is a captivating educational series that takes young readers through the alphabet, associating an animal with each letter to help improve retention. In addition to the alphabet, readers will also discover how to count to ten.