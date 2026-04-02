Author Cory Butler’s New Book, "Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn Their Alphabet and Count to Ten
Recent release “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cory Butler is a captivating educational series that takes young readers through the alphabet, associating an animal with each letter to help improve retention. In addition to the alphabet, readers will also discover how to count to ten.
Monroe, GA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cory Butler has completed his new book, “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program”: a riveting tale designed to help young readers prepare for school by teaching them all about different animals and the alphabet, as well as how to count to ten.
“This learning program book will help teach children their alphabet, how to count to ten, and how to recognize zoo animals,” writes Butler. “This book will have them very advanced before Pre-K. It’s a very fun learning experience you can share with your child.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cory Butler’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help future generations learn and grow. With colorful artwork to help bring Butler’s work to life, “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a useful resource to prepare young readers for school.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This learning program book will help teach children their alphabet, how to count to ten, and how to recognize zoo animals,” writes Butler. “This book will have them very advanced before Pre-K. It’s a very fun learning experience you can share with your child.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cory Butler’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help future generations learn and grow. With colorful artwork to help bring Butler’s work to life, “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a useful resource to prepare young readers for school.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tonya ABC 123 Learning Program” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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