Author Jessica Lynn Crandall’s New Book "'Whispering Waters': Volume 2" Follows a Young Girl Who, Along with Her Friends, Must Save the Enchanted Forest from Destruction
Recent release “'Whispering Waters': Volume 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Lynn Crandall is a charming tale that follows Elena Rose, her friend Charley, and their talking pup as they embark on a mission to save their friends after they have been turned to stone by a powerful sorcerer who aims to destroy the Enchanted Forest.
Waterville, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Lynn Crandall, who resides in Upstate New York with her husband and their four beloved dogs, has completed her new book, “'Whispering Waters': Volume 2”: a captivating and imaginative story of a young girl and her two companions who must face off against a powerful sorcerer to save their beloved friends and the Enchanted Forest they call home.
“In the heart of the Enchanted Forest, Elena Rose, Charley, and their talking puppy, Harley, embark on a thrilling mission to save their magical friends,” writes Crandall. “When the forest’s Whispering Waters dry up and their close companions—Jazzy, a baby giraffe, and Orora, a baby unicorn—are turned to stone, the trio must confront a powerful sorcerer intent on taking over the forest’s magic. Armed with their bravery and the magical Heartstone, the friends race against time to restore life to the forest, only to discover that even greater threats still loom in the shadows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Lynn Crandall’s engaging tale is a heartwarming and action-packed story, perfect for readers who enjoy stories filled with magic, teamwork, and memorable animal friends. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Crandall’s story to life, “‘Whispering Waters’: Volume 2” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “'Whispering Waters': Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In the heart of the Enchanted Forest, Elena Rose, Charley, and their talking puppy, Harley, embark on a thrilling mission to save their magical friends,” writes Crandall. “When the forest’s Whispering Waters dry up and their close companions—Jazzy, a baby giraffe, and Orora, a baby unicorn—are turned to stone, the trio must confront a powerful sorcerer intent on taking over the forest’s magic. Armed with their bravery and the magical Heartstone, the friends race against time to restore life to the forest, only to discover that even greater threats still loom in the shadows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Lynn Crandall’s engaging tale is a heartwarming and action-packed story, perfect for readers who enjoy stories filled with magic, teamwork, and memorable animal friends. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Crandall’s story to life, “‘Whispering Waters’: Volume 2” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “'Whispering Waters': Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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