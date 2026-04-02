Author Jessica Lynn Crandall’s New Book "'Whispering Waters': Volume 2" Follows a Young Girl Who, Along with Her Friends, Must Save the Enchanted Forest from Destruction

Recent release “'Whispering Waters': Volume 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Lynn Crandall is a charming tale that follows Elena Rose, her friend Charley, and their talking pup as they embark on a mission to save their friends after they have been turned to stone by a powerful sorcerer who aims to destroy the Enchanted Forest.