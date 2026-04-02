Author K. K. Sessions’s New Book, "It Never Ends," Follows a Young Woman Named Amara and Her Family as They Struggle to Survive the Terrors That Have Taken Over the World
Recent release “It Never Ends” from Newman Springs Publishing author K. K. Sessions is a gripping novel that centers around Amara who, along with her family, must find a way to fight for their lives when zombies take over and destroy life as they know it. Fighting battle after battle, Amara and her family are forced to defend what little they have left while navigating this new world alone.
New York, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K. K. Sessions, who loves to paint in addition to writing, has completed her new book, “It Never Ends”: a compelling tale set in a zombie apocalypse that follows a young woman named Amara as she and her family face off against countless hoards of the undead in an attempt to protect their new way of life.
“How does one recover from something so awful? Is there hope for a horrid situation, or is it all worthless in the end?” writes Sessions.
“Amara and her family fight for their home and what remains of their lives—they face never-ending battles and terrors: super hearing, incredible vision, and identification through vibrations, from terrifying transformations to new evolutions. Can they survive, or is all hope lost?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K. K. Sessions’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the many different zombie novels and movies the author has enjoyed growing up, and will transport readers as they follow along on Amara’s fight for her life against insurmountable odds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “It Never Ends” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “It Never Ends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“How does one recover from something so awful? Is there hope for a horrid situation, or is it all worthless in the end?” writes Sessions.
“Amara and her family fight for their home and what remains of their lives—they face never-ending battles and terrors: super hearing, incredible vision, and identification through vibrations, from terrifying transformations to new evolutions. Can they survive, or is all hope lost?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K. K. Sessions’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the many different zombie novels and movies the author has enjoyed growing up, and will transport readers as they follow along on Amara’s fight for her life against insurmountable odds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “It Never Ends” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “It Never Ends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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