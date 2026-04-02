Author K. K. Sessions’s New Book, "It Never Ends," Follows a Young Woman Named Amara and Her Family as They Struggle to Survive the Terrors That Have Taken Over the World

Recent release “It Never Ends” from Newman Springs Publishing author K. K. Sessions is a gripping novel that centers around Amara who, along with her family, must find a way to fight for their lives when zombies take over and destroy life as they know it. Fighting battle after battle, Amara and her family are forced to defend what little they have left while navigating this new world alone.