Author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D.’s New Book, “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition,” Offers Insight Into Management Principles

Recent release “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition” from Covenant Books author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D. is an enlightening guide that offers readers a unified framework for understanding public and business administration by exploring deep insights into human resource development.