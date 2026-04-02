Author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D.’s New Book, “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition,” Offers Insight Into Management Principles
Recent release “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition” from Covenant Books author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D. is an enlightening guide that offers readers a unified framework for understanding public and business administration by exploring deep insights into human resource development.
Jacksonville, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D., a retired professor of political science with forty years of graduate and undergraduate college teaching experience, has completed his new book, “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition”: a comprehensive guide designed to help readers approach management through best practices that can be applied to a variety of sectors.
Author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor obtained a master’s degree and PhD in political science from the University of Oklahoma, and taught at William Paterson College in New Jersey, Tuskegee University in Alabama, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Edward Waters College in Florida, and the University of Calabar as a visiting professor of political science. He also served as external examiner of the Department of Public Administration master’s degree program of the Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, and the diploma in public administration program of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos. A past secretary and later president of the American Association of University Professors, Edward Waters College chapter, Professor Ejimofor was elected twice as the secretary of the Florida Conference of the Association.
“The thrust of this book is the discussion of management as a generic discipline, based on the assumption that lessons and skills needed to succeed in the management of human resources can be taught and learned from the same textbook, irrespective of whether one's base is in the school or faculty of public or business administration,” writes Professor Ejimofor.
“A basic understanding of the peculiarities-the similarities and differences between public and business management-gives one a better preparation for a detailed study of either system.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D.’s new book will explore issues of how to manage people in a bureaucratic organization in order to achieve the objectives of the organization, alongside general discussions on human resources development and theories of management and administration. Drawing on the author’s own professional background and experiences, “Management of Human Resources” is a valuable resource for both emerging and seasoned managers alike.
Readers can purchase “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor obtained a master’s degree and PhD in political science from the University of Oklahoma, and taught at William Paterson College in New Jersey, Tuskegee University in Alabama, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Edward Waters College in Florida, and the University of Calabar as a visiting professor of political science. He also served as external examiner of the Department of Public Administration master’s degree program of the Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, and the diploma in public administration program of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos. A past secretary and later president of the American Association of University Professors, Edward Waters College chapter, Professor Ejimofor was elected twice as the secretary of the Florida Conference of the Association.
“The thrust of this book is the discussion of management as a generic discipline, based on the assumption that lessons and skills needed to succeed in the management of human resources can be taught and learned from the same textbook, irrespective of whether one's base is in the school or faculty of public or business administration,” writes Professor Ejimofor.
“A basic understanding of the peculiarities-the similarities and differences between public and business management-gives one a better preparation for a detailed study of either system.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cornelius Ogu Ejimofor Ph.D.’s new book will explore issues of how to manage people in a bureaucratic organization in order to achieve the objectives of the organization, alongside general discussions on human resources development and theories of management and administration. Drawing on the author’s own professional background and experiences, “Management of Human Resources” is a valuable resource for both emerging and seasoned managers alike.
Readers can purchase “Management of Human Resources: A Generic Approach Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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