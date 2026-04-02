Author Vicky Rauschkolb’s New Book, "I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?" is a Comprehensive Manual for Readers Living Independently for the First Time

Recent release “I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?” from Covenant Books author Vicky Rauschkolb is a guide offering in-depth and practical advice for those living on their own for the first time. Primarily focused on the autism community, the author covers a wide variety of topics from managing finances to cooking and maintaining a clean home.