Author Vicky Rauschkolb’s New Book, "I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?" is a Comprehensive Manual for Readers Living Independently for the First Time
Recent release “I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?” from Covenant Books author Vicky Rauschkolb is a guide offering in-depth and practical advice for those living on their own for the first time. Primarily focused on the autism community, the author covers a wide variety of topics from managing finances to cooking and maintaining a clean home.
Merrick, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vicky Rauschkolb, who worked as a music teacher for thirty years before retiring to become a direct service professional for the autism community, has completed her new book, “I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?”: a practical guidebook offering advice for individuals transitioning to independent living for the first time, primarily intended for the autistic community.
“As a parent of a special needs child, the greatest decision is how to prepare for their future,” writes Rauschkolb. “Not a day goes by that, that dilemma is not gnawing at our hearts. The questions are all around us: Will he be able to handle that situation? Can she really look after herself? How much knowledge will be available? It bothered me so much that I started to write lists of what I thought my son might need to know. I researched, I observed, I asked questions, I prayed, and I wrote. It took years, but I think it was worth it.
“I have been asked if I am an expert on this subject. Well, not really. What I am is a mother of an autistic son for thirty-four years and a teacher in public school for thirty years, and for the last fourteen years, I have been working as a direct service professional (DPS) working with adults with autism. Maybe I am experienced enough to offer some advice for those we love.
“I would ask that you use this book as a reference tool. (It is not a novel.) Feel free to adapt these ideas to your special needs, and never be afraid to ask for help. I hope you enjoy this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vicky Rauschkolb’s new book offers a variety of tips on how to overcome life’s challenges, as well as simple, common-sense ideas that make it a must-read for anyone striking out on their own for the first time.
Readers can purchase “I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“As a parent of a special needs child, the greatest decision is how to prepare for their future,” writes Rauschkolb. “Not a day goes by that, that dilemma is not gnawing at our hearts. The questions are all around us: Will he be able to handle that situation? Can she really look after herself? How much knowledge will be available? It bothered me so much that I started to write lists of what I thought my son might need to know. I researched, I observed, I asked questions, I prayed, and I wrote. It took years, but I think it was worth it.
“I have been asked if I am an expert on this subject. Well, not really. What I am is a mother of an autistic son for thirty-four years and a teacher in public school for thirty years, and for the last fourteen years, I have been working as a direct service professional (DPS) working with adults with autism. Maybe I am experienced enough to offer some advice for those we love.
“I would ask that you use this book as a reference tool. (It is not a novel.) Feel free to adapt these ideas to your special needs, and never be afraid to ask for help. I hope you enjoy this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vicky Rauschkolb’s new book offers a variety of tips on how to overcome life’s challenges, as well as simple, common-sense ideas that make it a must-read for anyone striking out on their own for the first time.
Readers can purchase “I'm Finally on My Own...: Now What?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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