Author Jim Klauba’s New Book, "Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion," Offers Biblical Wisdom and Advice for Law Enforcement Officers at Any Stage of Their Career

Recent release “Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion: Biblical Principles to Enhance Peace Officer Performance” from Covenant Books author Jim Klauba is a thought-provoking series of selections from the Book of Proverbs that offers Biblical wisdom that can help guide law enforcement officers as they work to serve and make a difference in their communities.