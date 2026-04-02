Author Jim Klauba’s New Book, "Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion," Offers Biblical Wisdom and Advice for Law Enforcement Officers at Any Stage of Their Career
Recent release “Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion: Biblical Principles to Enhance Peace Officer Performance” from Covenant Books author Jim Klauba is a thought-provoking series of selections from the Book of Proverbs that offers Biblical wisdom that can help guide law enforcement officers as they work to serve and make a difference in their communities.
Gilbert, AZ, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Klauba, a retired law enforcement officer with twenty-six years of experience, has completed his new book, “Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion: Biblical Principles to Enhance Peace Officer Performance”: an engaging collection that offers Biblical guidance and personal stories from the author’s own career that can help readers become better and more well-rounded law enforcement officers.
Author Jim Klauba’s early experiences comes from working as a correctional officer at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a member of the Special Operations Response Team. He then became a Chicago police officer and continued his family legacy, being the third generation to serve the city. He was assigned to patrol, saturation units and a gang tactical unit. His final assignment was that of a use of force and control tactics instructor at the Chicago Police Academy. Currently, Klauba works for Armament Systems and Procedures as part of the international training cadre.
“There are many officers who go through their career without having a solid grasp of biblical wisdom,” writes Klauba. “As officers grapple with the many destructive behaviors akin to the job, becoming wise early on is a trait that will serve you well. One can use these universal and time-tested principles outlined in this book to achieve that goal. The application can also enhance the families and communities of those officers that implement them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Klauba’s new book, through sharing Proverbs and the author’s own personal anecdotes, will equip law enforcement officers with a solid foundation to prepare them for the rigors of an incredibly rewarding profession.
Readers can purchase “Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion: Biblical Principles to Enhance Peace Officer Performance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Jim Klauba’s early experiences comes from working as a correctional officer at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a member of the Special Operations Response Team. He then became a Chicago police officer and continued his family legacy, being the third generation to serve the city. He was assigned to patrol, saturation units and a gang tactical unit. His final assignment was that of a use of force and control tactics instructor at the Chicago Police Academy. Currently, Klauba works for Armament Systems and Procedures as part of the international training cadre.
“There are many officers who go through their career without having a solid grasp of biblical wisdom,” writes Klauba. “As officers grapple with the many destructive behaviors akin to the job, becoming wise early on is a trait that will serve you well. One can use these universal and time-tested principles outlined in this book to achieve that goal. The application can also enhance the families and communities of those officers that implement them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Klauba’s new book, through sharing Proverbs and the author’s own personal anecdotes, will equip law enforcement officers with a solid foundation to prepare them for the rigors of an incredibly rewarding profession.
Readers can purchase “Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Centurion: Biblical Principles to Enhance Peace Officer Performance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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