Author Rachel Boyte’s New Book, "Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Dragonfly Who Helps Out Others Through Sharing God’s Love

Recent release “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” from Covenant Books author Rachel Boyte is a charming story that centers around Davy, a dragonfly who loves the Lord with all his heart. Along the way, Davy manages to help others with their problems by reminding them to trust in the Lord’s plan for them and look to Him for guidance.