Author Rachel Boyte’s New Book, "Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Dragonfly Who Helps Out Others Through Sharing God’s Love
Recent release “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” from Covenant Books author Rachel Boyte is a charming story that centers around Davy, a dragonfly who loves the Lord with all his heart. Along the way, Davy manages to help others with their problems by reminding them to trust in the Lord’s plan for them and look to Him for guidance.
Groesbeck, TX, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Boyte, a devoted educator with a heart for inspiring young minds, has completed her new book, “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends”: a captivating story of a dragonfly who is determined to help others learn to love the Lord and themselves.
Boyte shares, “In this uplifting collection of faith-based tales, young readers will meet Davy Dragonfly, a cheerful, faithful dragonfly with a heart full of love for the Lord and a mission to help his friends discover their true worth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel Boyte’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Davy’s uplifting journey of bringing others into the Lord’s flock. With colorful artwork to help bring Boyte’s story to life, “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Boyte shares, “In this uplifting collection of faith-based tales, young readers will meet Davy Dragonfly, a cheerful, faithful dragonfly with a heart full of love for the Lord and a mission to help his friends discover their true worth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel Boyte’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Davy’s uplifting journey of bringing others into the Lord’s flock. With colorful artwork to help bring Boyte’s story to life, “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “Encounters with Davy Dragonfly & Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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