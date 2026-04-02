Author Eve Williamson’s New Book, "Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Walk of Faith and Healing

Recent release “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope” from Covenant Books author Eve Williamson is a stirring account that shares the struggles and trials the author endured as a young girl that influenced her to compromise her faith while growing up, only to find her way back to God and use her experiences to help others find healing and rediscover their faith once more.