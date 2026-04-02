Author Eve Williamson’s New Book, "Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Walk of Faith and Healing
Recent release “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope” from Covenant Books author Eve Williamson is a stirring account that shares the struggles and trials the author endured as a young girl that influenced her to compromise her faith while growing up, only to find her way back to God and use her experiences to help others find healing and rediscover their faith once more.
Lynchburg, VA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eve Williamson, who has been a Sunday school teacher, missionary pastor’s wife, and mentor and counselor to women and children for many years, has completed her new book, “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope”: a moving and heartfelt memoir that explores the trials faced by the author, and how she managed to reconnect with God and her faith once more.
Author Eve Williamson has served with her husband, Glen, as church planters in Ukraine for over twenty-five years, working with Ukrainian nationals to reach men, women, and children for the Lord Jesus Christ. A prayer warrior, a teacher, and a servant of the Lord, Williamson is also a proud mother of three adult children and loves being a Mimi to her precious grandchildren. In her spare time, she also enjoys reading, music, fellowship, and cooking.
In “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope,” Eve Williamson reveals how, for many years, her unstable childhood seemed like a crazy emotional roller-coaster ride. She was two years old when her mother married Calvin, who later became an abusive alcoholic man who didn’t know how to love and care for his family. Lacking a father’s affirmation, as a teenager, Eve was always looking for love in all the wrong places, and she compromised her faith. Her choices led to unfortunate consequences, which almost ruined her life. Yet in the midst of her messes, God never gave up on her—He still had a vision and a divine purpose for her life.
“Most of my childhood has been very sad and disappointing—yet God has used those experiences to shape my heart,” writes Williamson. “Because I’ve been rejected, I can show empathy to others. Because I’ve been ignored, I can display acceptance. Because I’ve been humiliated, I can help others overcome and teach that we’re all equal in God’s eyes. Because I’ve been mocked, I can teach others that, in God’s eyes, we’re all special. Because I’ve been invisible, I can invite the unlovable and show them acceptance. Because I’ve been mistreated, I can offer compassion.
“I’m thankful for those valleys because I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. We’re overcomers by God’s grace—it’s His life living in me. We are not victims—we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. He will use all our problems to strengthen us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eve Williamson’s new book is a beautiful journey of healing and hope that will resonate with readers who have faced similar trials in their own lives, helping them to know that God is always there to help guide his children through the darkness and return to the light.
Readers can purchase “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Eve Williamson has served with her husband, Glen, as church planters in Ukraine for over twenty-five years, working with Ukrainian nationals to reach men, women, and children for the Lord Jesus Christ. A prayer warrior, a teacher, and a servant of the Lord, Williamson is also a proud mother of three adult children and loves being a Mimi to her precious grandchildren. In her spare time, she also enjoys reading, music, fellowship, and cooking.
In “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope,” Eve Williamson reveals how, for many years, her unstable childhood seemed like a crazy emotional roller-coaster ride. She was two years old when her mother married Calvin, who later became an abusive alcoholic man who didn’t know how to love and care for his family. Lacking a father’s affirmation, as a teenager, Eve was always looking for love in all the wrong places, and she compromised her faith. Her choices led to unfortunate consequences, which almost ruined her life. Yet in the midst of her messes, God never gave up on her—He still had a vision and a divine purpose for her life.
“Most of my childhood has been very sad and disappointing—yet God has used those experiences to shape my heart,” writes Williamson. “Because I’ve been rejected, I can show empathy to others. Because I’ve been ignored, I can display acceptance. Because I’ve been humiliated, I can help others overcome and teach that we’re all equal in God’s eyes. Because I’ve been mocked, I can teach others that, in God’s eyes, we’re all special. Because I’ve been invisible, I can invite the unlovable and show them acceptance. Because I’ve been mistreated, I can offer compassion.
“I’m thankful for those valleys because I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. We’re overcomers by God’s grace—it’s His life living in me. We are not victims—we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. He will use all our problems to strengthen us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eve Williamson’s new book is a beautiful journey of healing and hope that will resonate with readers who have faced similar trials in their own lives, helping them to know that God is always there to help guide his children through the darkness and return to the light.
Readers can purchase “Roller Coasters and Redemption: My Journey from Hurt to Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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