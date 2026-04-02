Author Jonathan Zull’s New Book, “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins,” Follows Four Children Who Are Rescued by Christ and Brought to a Magical New World
Recent release “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” from Covenant Books author Jonathan Zull is a captivating tale that centers around four children who are rescued by Jesus and brought to Halafina, a world of magic. Now transformed into mythical creatures, the four children must navigate their new world and their relationship with God.
Stanwood, WA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Zull, a trained musician with a degree in music education who has been studying God’s Word for over forty years, has completed his new book, “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins”: a riveting novel that follows four children from Earth who are brought to a strange new world by Christ.
“Jesus, the God of all realities, rescues four doomed children from Earth and brings them to Halafina, a world filled with mythical creatures of intelligence, to serve him there,” writes Zull. “The children’s lives are forever changed as they enter a world made not from dust but magic dust. There is much that is different from Earth as the children try to find their place in this world and with God. Why were they brought to Halafina, and how will they live as the creatures they have become?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jonathan Zull’s new book combines two of the author’s great loves in life, theology and fiction, with a dash of anime mixed in, to deliver a thrilling fantasy adventure like no other. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Jesus, the God of all realities, rescues four doomed children from Earth and brings them to Halafina, a world filled with mythical creatures of intelligence, to serve him there,” writes Zull. “The children’s lives are forever changed as they enter a world made not from dust but magic dust. There is much that is different from Earth as the children try to find their place in this world and with God. Why were they brought to Halafina, and how will they live as the creatures they have become?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jonathan Zull’s new book combines two of the author’s great loves in life, theology and fiction, with a dash of anime mixed in, to deliver a thrilling fantasy adventure like no other. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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