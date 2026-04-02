Author Jonathan Zull’s New Book, “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins,” Follows Four Children Who Are Rescued by Christ and Brought to a Magical New World

Recent release “Fairytales of Halafina: A Journey with Yanew Begins” from Covenant Books author Jonathan Zull is a captivating tale that centers around four children who are rescued by Jesus and brought to Halafina, a world of magic. Now transformed into mythical creatures, the four children must navigate their new world and their relationship with God.