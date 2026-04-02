Recent Release, "Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush," from Covenant Books Author E. T. Grover, Blends Whimsy and Wonder Into an Enchanting Tale of Courage and Self-Discovery
Boise, ID, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. T. Grover has completed a new book, "Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush" that invites readers on a spellbinding journey into a mysterious, magical realm. When young Sara ventures into the tanglebush, despite warnings, she discovers a hidden world teeming with wonders and danger. Joined by the enigmatic Prince Thomas and the gentle, mute Jamie, Sara must confront her fears and uncover the true nature of the tanglebush's secrets.
The author's own experiences living and serving abroad have imbued this captivating story with a sense of global wonder and cultural richness. E. T. Grover's compelling narrative explores themes of faith, friendship, and the power of embracing the unknown.
"With 'Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush,' I wanted to craft a story that would ignite the imagination and inspire readers to venture forth into their own personal tanglebushes," said author E. T. Grover.
Published by Covenant Books, E. T. Grover's enchanting work invites readers to discover the magic hidden in the most unexpected places. This imaginative tale will linger long after the final page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's own experiences living and serving abroad have imbued this captivating story with a sense of global wonder and cultural richness. E. T. Grover's compelling narrative explores themes of faith, friendship, and the power of embracing the unknown.
"With 'Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush,' I wanted to craft a story that would ignite the imagination and inspire readers to venture forth into their own personal tanglebushes," said author E. T. Grover.
Published by Covenant Books, E. T. Grover's enchanting work invites readers to discover the magic hidden in the most unexpected places. This imaginative tale will linger long after the final page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Sara Tillman and the Tanglebush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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