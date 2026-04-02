Author Carl West’s New Book, “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin,” Aims to Help Both New and Seasoned Believers Develop a Strong Foundation to Their Faith
Recent release “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin” from Covenant Books author Carl West is a compelling twelve-week program that seeks to help new believers build a sturdy foundation as they embark on their faith journey. In addition, West’s writings will also help seasoned followers of Christ reignite their faith and reaffirm their relationship with the Lord.
Bonner Springs, KS, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carl West, who resides with his wife and dog in Bonner Springs, Kansas, has completed his new book, “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin”: an in-depth devotional program designed to help new and long-term believers alike develop a stronger foundation for their faith and connection to Christ.
Author Carl West is a graduate of Masters Commission and Over the Top Bible College, where he developed a strong foundation in biblical studies and ministry. In addition to his theological background, Carl has spent the past fifteen years working in the IT industry, blending technical expertise with a passion for equipping others in their spiritual walk. The author is also the creator of the YouTube channel, “Foundations of Faith,” where he shares messages of encouragement, biblical teaching, and insights aimed at strengthening the body of Christ.
“Get ready for the prophesied billion-soul harvest! As countless lives are transformed by the Gospel, the need for powerful, Spirit-led discipleship has never been greater,” writes West. “‘Firm Foundation’ is a dynamic twelve-week discipleship program created to equip new believers with a strong start in their faith journey—while also reigniting passion and purpose in seasoned followers of Christ. Whether you’re just beginning or looking to go deeper, ‘Firm Foundation’ is your next step toward a thriving walk with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl West’s new book will help readers from all walks of life, whether new or long-term believers, grow in their connection to the Lord and further their faith like never before.
Readers can purchase “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Carl West is a graduate of Masters Commission and Over the Top Bible College, where he developed a strong foundation in biblical studies and ministry. In addition to his theological background, Carl has spent the past fifteen years working in the IT industry, blending technical expertise with a passion for equipping others in their spiritual walk. The author is also the creator of the YouTube channel, “Foundations of Faith,” where he shares messages of encouragement, biblical teaching, and insights aimed at strengthening the body of Christ.
“Get ready for the prophesied billion-soul harvest! As countless lives are transformed by the Gospel, the need for powerful, Spirit-led discipleship has never been greater,” writes West. “‘Firm Foundation’ is a dynamic twelve-week discipleship program created to equip new believers with a strong start in their faith journey—while also reigniting passion and purpose in seasoned followers of Christ. Whether you’re just beginning or looking to go deeper, ‘Firm Foundation’ is your next step toward a thriving walk with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl West’s new book will help readers from all walks of life, whether new or long-term believers, grow in their connection to the Lord and further their faith like never before.
Readers can purchase “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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