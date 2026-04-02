Author Carl West’s New Book, “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin,” Aims to Help Both New and Seasoned Believers Develop a Strong Foundation to Their Faith

Recent release “Firm Foundation: Let The Building Begin” from Covenant Books author Carl West is a compelling twelve-week program that seeks to help new believers build a sturdy foundation as they embark on their faith journey. In addition, West’s writings will also help seasoned followers of Christ reignite their faith and reaffirm their relationship with the Lord.