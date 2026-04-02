Author Alison Hemmingsen’s New Book, "Fire Rising," is an Exciting Fantasy Novel That Follows the Political Upheaval of a Formerly Great Realm
Recent release “Fire Rising” from Page Publishing author Alison Hemmingsen is an enthralling fantasy novel that immerses readers in the inner workings of Etelador, a once-majestic realm that has since fallen.
Mankato, MN, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alison Hemmingsen has completed her new book, “Fire Rising”: a mesmerizing fantasy novel that whisks readers away to Etelador, which was once a great and powerful realm, where monarchs ruled with the Seven Blessings of the Divine Seven themselves.
The ancient Dracone tribe, descended from the Seven, combining the best traits of both human and dragon, have ever been close allies of the Eteladorian people, and together they kept the peace. But after many centuries of amity and prosperity, a dark force raises malcontents into rebellion. This coup wipes out the royal family and plunges the land into despotism. Now ruled by a corrupt council, the people live in fear, knowing that one wrong word can mean imprisonment or death. Their only hope rests in a prophecy left by the Divine Seven, one that says a great Dracone warrior, a Dragon Knight with the heart of a dragon, would arise to bring new blessed rulers to the throne and restore the kingdom to its former glory. Kari, a foundling raised in the Temple of the Guardians in Etelador’s capital city Athegate, has been taught this prophecy from a young age but puts little stock in it. Ren Iullius, a senior lieutenant in the Etaladorian army, is a young man determined to protect his family and honor his vow to serve the people. In the wake of devastating personal loss, both learn that they are the ones meant to fulfill this prophecy.
As a Minnesota native growing up in farming country, author Alison Hemmingsen found getting lost in stories a preferred way to pass the days since she was old enough to know what they were. Though English classes were always the strongest point academically, it wasn’t until her adult years that the desire for a true literary education led to the beautiful Gustavus Adolphus College, whose professors will have her eternal gratitude for helping to unearth a talent for writing that she never imagined possessing. That education, combined with a lifetime of devouring fantasy stories and a random, rather unusual dream, led to the writing of this book. Alison still lives in Minnesota in a cozy little Mankato apartment with her beloved piles of books and cat.
Hemmingsen writes, “With a sigh, Kari rose from her seat and followed her instructor out of the small classroom into the wide hallway. The torches along the wall were unlit, but the shades on the large windows were rolled up, allowing the afternoon sunlight to stream in. White-robed priests and hooded acolytes passed on their various errands, bowing their heads with murmured greetings. Most of them were familiar to Kari, people she had come to know well during her years in the temple. In many ways, they were the family she had never had.”
She continues, “Kari’s smile widened when she and Marcuren passed through a carved doorway into one of the wide training courtyards on the temple’s eastern grounds. Most soldiers were trained in the citadel now, and most of the temple’s courtyards were no longer used, but the priests and monks still kept them well maintained. Near one of the dueling circles, Kari saw a familiar gray-robed monk waiting with a wooden training sword in both hands. Despite his rather ominous appearance, tall and wiry with a sprawling red dragon tattooed on his bare head, a friendly smile lit up his face as Kari approached.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alison Hemmingsen’s gripping tale follows Kari, who must face a year of vigorous training before facing the formidable Trial of Fire Rising when she reaches her sixteenth year. Ren, meanwhile, faces the challenge of keeping his family safe after his father’s execution and leading a growing resistance. Together, the two must overcome their personal challenges to restore Etelador and fulfill the tasks set for them from birth even as a looming dark force threatens to destroy the future they fight for.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Fire Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The ancient Dracone tribe, descended from the Seven, combining the best traits of both human and dragon, have ever been close allies of the Eteladorian people, and together they kept the peace. But after many centuries of amity and prosperity, a dark force raises malcontents into rebellion. This coup wipes out the royal family and plunges the land into despotism. Now ruled by a corrupt council, the people live in fear, knowing that one wrong word can mean imprisonment or death. Their only hope rests in a prophecy left by the Divine Seven, one that says a great Dracone warrior, a Dragon Knight with the heart of a dragon, would arise to bring new blessed rulers to the throne and restore the kingdom to its former glory. Kari, a foundling raised in the Temple of the Guardians in Etelador’s capital city Athegate, has been taught this prophecy from a young age but puts little stock in it. Ren Iullius, a senior lieutenant in the Etaladorian army, is a young man determined to protect his family and honor his vow to serve the people. In the wake of devastating personal loss, both learn that they are the ones meant to fulfill this prophecy.
As a Minnesota native growing up in farming country, author Alison Hemmingsen found getting lost in stories a preferred way to pass the days since she was old enough to know what they were. Though English classes were always the strongest point academically, it wasn’t until her adult years that the desire for a true literary education led to the beautiful Gustavus Adolphus College, whose professors will have her eternal gratitude for helping to unearth a talent for writing that she never imagined possessing. That education, combined with a lifetime of devouring fantasy stories and a random, rather unusual dream, led to the writing of this book. Alison still lives in Minnesota in a cozy little Mankato apartment with her beloved piles of books and cat.
Hemmingsen writes, “With a sigh, Kari rose from her seat and followed her instructor out of the small classroom into the wide hallway. The torches along the wall were unlit, but the shades on the large windows were rolled up, allowing the afternoon sunlight to stream in. White-robed priests and hooded acolytes passed on their various errands, bowing their heads with murmured greetings. Most of them were familiar to Kari, people she had come to know well during her years in the temple. In many ways, they were the family she had never had.”
She continues, “Kari’s smile widened when she and Marcuren passed through a carved doorway into one of the wide training courtyards on the temple’s eastern grounds. Most soldiers were trained in the citadel now, and most of the temple’s courtyards were no longer used, but the priests and monks still kept them well maintained. Near one of the dueling circles, Kari saw a familiar gray-robed monk waiting with a wooden training sword in both hands. Despite his rather ominous appearance, tall and wiry with a sprawling red dragon tattooed on his bare head, a friendly smile lit up his face as Kari approached.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alison Hemmingsen’s gripping tale follows Kari, who must face a year of vigorous training before facing the formidable Trial of Fire Rising when she reaches her sixteenth year. Ren, meanwhile, faces the challenge of keeping his family safe after his father’s execution and leading a growing resistance. Together, the two must overcome their personal challenges to restore Etelador and fulfill the tasks set for them from birth even as a looming dark force threatens to destroy the future they fight for.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Fire Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories