Author Lori C. Alston’s New Book, "Aria Saves the Beach!" Follows a Young Girl Who Learns an Important Lesson About Doing One’s Part to Help Keep the Beach Clean
Recent release “Aria Saves the Beach!” from Page Publishing author Lori C. Alston is a charming story that centers around Aria, who goes with her family to the beach for a day full of fun in the sun. But while enjoying the beach, Aria learns that she shouldn’t litter and must dispose of her trash properly in order to keep the beach clean and healthy for others and the wildlife who live there.
New York, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lori C. Alston, a wife, mother, and author who has had an active imagination and a talent for telling stories since her childhood, has completed her new book, “Aria Saves the Beach!”: an adorable story of a young girl who learns all about the importance of caring for the beach and ensuring one properly throws out their garbage instead of littering.
“Today is the day! Aria’s first adventure to the beach!” writes Alston. “But before she can enjoy her day in the sun, she has some people to meet and lessons to learn. As she meets Lifeguard Luke, she learns that he is here to guide her on how to save the beach!
“Will she save the day and ride the wave?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lori C. Alston’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Aria’s fun-filled day at the beach and discover the importance of caring for the environment. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Alston’s story to life, “Aria Saves the Beach!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Aria Saves the Beach!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Today is the day! Aria’s first adventure to the beach!” writes Alston. “But before she can enjoy her day in the sun, she has some people to meet and lessons to learn. As she meets Lifeguard Luke, she learns that he is here to guide her on how to save the beach!
“Will she save the day and ride the wave?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lori C. Alston’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Aria’s fun-filled day at the beach and discover the importance of caring for the environment. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Alston’s story to life, “Aria Saves the Beach!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Aria Saves the Beach!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories