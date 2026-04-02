Author Lori C. Alston’s New Book, "Aria Saves the Beach!" Follows a Young Girl Who Learns an Important Lesson About Doing One’s Part to Help Keep the Beach Clean

Recent release “Aria Saves the Beach!” from Page Publishing author Lori C. Alston is a charming story that centers around Aria, who goes with her family to the beach for a day full of fun in the sun. But while enjoying the beach, Aria learns that she shouldn’t litter and must dispose of her trash properly in order to keep the beach clean and healthy for others and the wildlife who live there.