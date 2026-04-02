Recent Release, "My Life in Paradise," from Page Publishing Author Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson, is a Captivating Memoir of Faith, Redemption, and Personal Growth
Arlington, VA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson has completed a new book, "My Life in Paradise" — a poignant and inspiring true story of her remarkable transformation. Growing up in a complex family dynamic, she faced significant challenges that threatened to derail her path, but her unwavering faith and resilience would ultimately guide her to a place of peace and purpose.
Author Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson's life has been a testament to the power of divine intervention. Overcoming a debilitating gambling addiction, she discovered the transformative power of God's love and grace, allowing her to reclaim her life and pursue her dreams with renewed vigor. Her story is a beacon of hope, encouraging readers to trust in the Lord's plan and embrace the extraordinary possibilities that await them.
"My Life in Paradise" by Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson is a profound exploration of the human spirit, illuminating the profound and lasting impact of faith, perseverance, and the unwavering love of God. Readers will be deeply inspired by her journey, discovering the true meaning of redemption and the boundless potential that lies within.
Said author Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson, "My heart has matured and is in a peaceful, loving, and calm state after all that I have endured. God never gave up on me, and he won't give up on you either because he loves us all dearly."
Published by Page Publishing, Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson's stirring work offers an enlightening and insightful perspective on the transformative power of faith. Her captivating narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers, inspiring them to embrace their own spiritual journeys with renewed hope and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "My Life in Paradise" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson's life has been a testament to the power of divine intervention. Overcoming a debilitating gambling addiction, she discovered the transformative power of God's love and grace, allowing her to reclaim her life and pursue her dreams with renewed vigor. Her story is a beacon of hope, encouraging readers to trust in the Lord's plan and embrace the extraordinary possibilities that await them.
"My Life in Paradise" by Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson is a profound exploration of the human spirit, illuminating the profound and lasting impact of faith, perseverance, and the unwavering love of God. Readers will be deeply inspired by her journey, discovering the true meaning of redemption and the boundless potential that lies within.
Said author Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson, "My heart has matured and is in a peaceful, loving, and calm state after all that I have endured. God never gave up on me, and he won't give up on you either because he loves us all dearly."
Published by Page Publishing, Darlene Michelle Murphy-Crosson's stirring work offers an enlightening and insightful perspective on the transformative power of faith. Her captivating narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers, inspiring them to embrace their own spiritual journeys with renewed hope and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "My Life in Paradise" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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