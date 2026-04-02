Page Publishing Author Scott Michaels Unveils "Memoirs from the Gold Coast," a Moving Portrait of One Man’s Path to Lasting Love
New York, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Michaels writes with a sensibility shaped by history, memory, and the intimate spaces where men have quietly built their lives. He grounds the reader in the era where the story first begins to breathe, then draws them deeper into the world that shaped his characters’ hopes, fears, and small acts of courage, allowing the romance to take root with the depth and authenticity that define his work.
When Michaels introduces a character in Memoirs from the Gold Coast, it feels as though the camera has found him in an unguarded moment, each protagonist arriving with a distinct cadence shaped by the traditions that formed them and the direction their lives are moving. As their stories unfold, past and present blend like layered frames of film, gathering tension and emotional sharpness until the quiet discovery of who they are and whom they love becomes impossible to turn away. Though the novel is shelved under fiction, its foundation is anything but imagined; every central figure is drawn from individuals who have stood beside the author for decades, their flaws, humor, and heartbreak woven into a narrative that quietly pulses with truth, humanity, and lasting resonance.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
When Michaels introduces a character in Memoirs from the Gold Coast, it feels as though the camera has found him in an unguarded moment, each protagonist arriving with a distinct cadence shaped by the traditions that formed them and the direction their lives are moving. As their stories unfold, past and present blend like layered frames of film, gathering tension and emotional sharpness until the quiet discovery of who they are and whom they love becomes impossible to turn away. Though the novel is shelved under fiction, its foundation is anything but imagined; every central figure is drawn from individuals who have stood beside the author for decades, their flaws, humor, and heartbreak woven into a narrative that quietly pulses with truth, humanity, and lasting resonance.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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