Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models.
Lisbon, Portugal, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rierino today announced the launch of Rierino Core Community Edition, giving technology builders a practical way to start designing and deploying agentic backends—where AI agents execute real work through orchestrated workflows, integrations, and APIs. Community Edition provides hands-on access to the full Rierino Core experience in a single-node deployment, and is now available via AWS Marketplace. Rather than requiring teams to assemble agent execution from fragmented frameworks, custom glue code, and standalone tooling, Rierino provides a unified low-code platform experience for orchestrating workflows, integrations, APIs, and agent behavior.
Market Context: From Agent Demos to Operational Execution
As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering a consistent gap between promising agent demos and operational reality. Teams can often prototype an agent quickly, but struggle when it needs to execute reliably inside real processes, systems, and data—especially when conditions, approvals, and policies must be enforced. In practice, the bottleneck has shifted from generating responses to building the execution infrastructure that makes agentic systems safe, maintainable, and repeatable.
“The missing piece in AI agent development isn’t more intelligence. It’s more structure,” said Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rierino. “AI agents will transform the enterprise by executing real actions, governed by real logic, where business value is actually created. That requires infrastructure purpose-built for execution, not just conversation.”
Product Overview: Execution-First Agentic Backend Development
Rierino Core Community Edition is designed around an execution-first approach: agents are connected to structured backend capabilities rather than operating as a standalone chat layer. Instead of starting from a lightweight framework and coding the surrounding execution layer from scratch, teams get hands-on access to a productized low-code platform with visual flow design, reusable logic components, built-in UI and task builders, integrations, and API-ready backend services.
This makes it easier to configure tool-using agents and connect them to orchestrated processes, rules, and data access patterns that support safe multi-step execution. Practical use cases include agent-assisted operational triage, approvals and onboarding flows, internal tools with embedded AI assistance, integration orchestration across external systems, and composable APIs and services that can be reused across applications.
Community Edition includes support for MCP servers, enabling standardized access to tools and capabilities as part of agent execution. As interoperability becomes increasingly important for enterprise agent initiatives, this helps teams structure tool access in a way that aligns with backend governance and orchestration needs.
The platform also supports a diverse range of model strategies, allowing teams to work with leading hosted LLM providers as well as local or on-prem models. This gives builders more flexibility to optimize for cost, data sensitivity, infrastructure preferences, and use-case-specific performance requirements.
Differentiation: A Practical Path to Governed Agent Execution
While the market is seeing rapid growth in agent frameworks, workflow automation tools, and low-code platforms adding AI capabilities, Rierino’s focus is distinct: execution-first agentic backend development. Rather than optimizing for chat experiences alone or lightweight automations, Rierino emphasizes the backend layer where operational work actually runs—bringing orchestration, reusable building blocks, conditional execution paths, and governed integration into a single platform experience. The goal is to help teams move from experimentation to reliable execution without turning agent adoption into a multi-quarter transformation program.
“Teams want to build agents that execute real work,” added Ozmen. “Community Edition makes it easier to start building with the full platform, validate patterns quickly, and then expand into production-grade deployment options when scale, availability, governance, and support become requirements.”
Availability and Next Steps
Rierino Core Community Edition is available now on AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-up2fcxku3k742. AWS Marketplace offers a familiar access path for teams standardizing on AWS and accelerates hands-on evaluation. Rierino expects to expand how builders can access Community Edition over time.
For teams moving beyond evaluation into production-grade requirements—such as higher availability, scaling, enterprise governance, and support—Rierino offers paid deployment options. Agencies and delivery partners can also inquire about partner licensing models.
About Rierino
Rierino (https://rierino.com/) is a European enterprise software company that delivers execution-first low-code development for backend systems. Rierino Core Platform helps teams orchestrate workflows, build composable services and APIs, integrate enterprise systems, and deploy governed automation, enabling agentic execution that is structured, extensible, and built for real operational work. Rierino supports organizations across industries, including ecommerce, banking, government, and other integration- and process-intensive environments where reliability, governance, and speed-to-delivery are essential.
Market Context: From Agent Demos to Operational Execution
As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering a consistent gap between promising agent demos and operational reality. Teams can often prototype an agent quickly, but struggle when it needs to execute reliably inside real processes, systems, and data—especially when conditions, approvals, and policies must be enforced. In practice, the bottleneck has shifted from generating responses to building the execution infrastructure that makes agentic systems safe, maintainable, and repeatable.
“The missing piece in AI agent development isn’t more intelligence. It’s more structure,” said Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rierino. “AI agents will transform the enterprise by executing real actions, governed by real logic, where business value is actually created. That requires infrastructure purpose-built for execution, not just conversation.”
Product Overview: Execution-First Agentic Backend Development
Rierino Core Community Edition is designed around an execution-first approach: agents are connected to structured backend capabilities rather than operating as a standalone chat layer. Instead of starting from a lightweight framework and coding the surrounding execution layer from scratch, teams get hands-on access to a productized low-code platform with visual flow design, reusable logic components, built-in UI and task builders, integrations, and API-ready backend services.
This makes it easier to configure tool-using agents and connect them to orchestrated processes, rules, and data access patterns that support safe multi-step execution. Practical use cases include agent-assisted operational triage, approvals and onboarding flows, internal tools with embedded AI assistance, integration orchestration across external systems, and composable APIs and services that can be reused across applications.
Community Edition includes support for MCP servers, enabling standardized access to tools and capabilities as part of agent execution. As interoperability becomes increasingly important for enterprise agent initiatives, this helps teams structure tool access in a way that aligns with backend governance and orchestration needs.
The platform also supports a diverse range of model strategies, allowing teams to work with leading hosted LLM providers as well as local or on-prem models. This gives builders more flexibility to optimize for cost, data sensitivity, infrastructure preferences, and use-case-specific performance requirements.
Differentiation: A Practical Path to Governed Agent Execution
While the market is seeing rapid growth in agent frameworks, workflow automation tools, and low-code platforms adding AI capabilities, Rierino’s focus is distinct: execution-first agentic backend development. Rather than optimizing for chat experiences alone or lightweight automations, Rierino emphasizes the backend layer where operational work actually runs—bringing orchestration, reusable building blocks, conditional execution paths, and governed integration into a single platform experience. The goal is to help teams move from experimentation to reliable execution without turning agent adoption into a multi-quarter transformation program.
“Teams want to build agents that execute real work,” added Ozmen. “Community Edition makes it easier to start building with the full platform, validate patterns quickly, and then expand into production-grade deployment options when scale, availability, governance, and support become requirements.”
Availability and Next Steps
Rierino Core Community Edition is available now on AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-up2fcxku3k742. AWS Marketplace offers a familiar access path for teams standardizing on AWS and accelerates hands-on evaluation. Rierino expects to expand how builders can access Community Edition over time.
For teams moving beyond evaluation into production-grade requirements—such as higher availability, scaling, enterprise governance, and support—Rierino offers paid deployment options. Agencies and delivery partners can also inquire about partner licensing models.
About Rierino
Rierino (https://rierino.com/) is a European enterprise software company that delivers execution-first low-code development for backend systems. Rierino Core Platform helps teams orchestrate workflows, build composable services and APIs, integrate enterprise systems, and deploy governed automation, enabling agentic execution that is structured, extensible, and built for real operational work. Rierino supports organizations across industries, including ecommerce, banking, government, and other integration- and process-intensive environments where reliability, governance, and speed-to-delivery are essential.
Contact
RierinoContact
Mine Ozmen
+351 91 273 02 73
rierino.com
Mine Ozmen
+351 91 273 02 73
rierino.com
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