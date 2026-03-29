The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Freedom Storage & RV in Benson, Arizona
Benson, AZ, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Gorden Group successfully closed the sale of Freedom Storage & RV, a value-add self-storage and RV facility located in Benson, Arizona. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2026, with Darsh Desai of The Gorden Group, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, representing the seller. The property was sold for top dollar following a competitive marketing process that generated multiple offers, underscoring strong investor demand for well-located storage assets in Southern Arizona.
Originally constructed in 1994, Freedom Storage & RV encompasses 39,670 rentable square feet across 238 units on a 4.9-acre site, offering a unique blend of traditional self-storage and RV parking. At the time of sale, the property was 78% physically occupied, presenting immediate operational upside. Strategically positioned just off Interstate 10, the facility benefits from high visibility and consistent demand from Benson residents, Tucson commuters, snowbirds, and travelers visiting nearby destinations such as Tombstone, Bisbee, and Kartchner Caverns.
The property was marketed as a compelling value-add opportunity, with clearly defined upside through lease-up of RV spaces, site improvements, grading enhancements, and the addition of RV markers. The expansive land footprint also provides future expansion potential for climate-controlled units or covered RV and boat storage—features increasingly sought after in Arizona’s growing lifestyle-driven storage market. Benson’s affordability, tourism activity, and steady influx of retirees and seasonal residents further support long-term demand for storage in the area.
Transaction Highlights:
- Top-of-Market Pricing: The asset achieved a premium sale price driven by strong investor competition and clear upside potential.
- Multiple Offers Generated: A highly competitive bidding environment validated both the asset’s positioning and the strength of the Benson submarket.
- Value-Add Opportunity: Lease-up potential, operational improvements, and expansion capacity attracted a diverse pool of buyers.
- Strategic Location: Gateway positioning in Southern Arizona with access to regional demand drivers, including tourism, retirees, and RV travelers.
The successful sale of Freedom Storage & RV highlights continued investor appetite for value-add self-storage and RV assets in secondary and tertiary markets, particularly those benefiting from strong lifestyle trends and limited new supply. By positioning the property around its operational upside, land size, and strategic location, The Gorden Group was able to generate significant interest and deliver a strong outcome for ownership.
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Originally constructed in 1994, Freedom Storage & RV encompasses 39,670 rentable square feet across 238 units on a 4.9-acre site, offering a unique blend of traditional self-storage and RV parking. At the time of sale, the property was 78% physically occupied, presenting immediate operational upside. Strategically positioned just off Interstate 10, the facility benefits from high visibility and consistent demand from Benson residents, Tucson commuters, snowbirds, and travelers visiting nearby destinations such as Tombstone, Bisbee, and Kartchner Caverns.
The property was marketed as a compelling value-add opportunity, with clearly defined upside through lease-up of RV spaces, site improvements, grading enhancements, and the addition of RV markers. The expansive land footprint also provides future expansion potential for climate-controlled units or covered RV and boat storage—features increasingly sought after in Arizona’s growing lifestyle-driven storage market. Benson’s affordability, tourism activity, and steady influx of retirees and seasonal residents further support long-term demand for storage in the area.
Transaction Highlights:
- Top-of-Market Pricing: The asset achieved a premium sale price driven by strong investor competition and clear upside potential.
- Multiple Offers Generated: A highly competitive bidding environment validated both the asset’s positioning and the strength of the Benson submarket.
- Value-Add Opportunity: Lease-up potential, operational improvements, and expansion capacity attracted a diverse pool of buyers.
- Strategic Location: Gateway positioning in Southern Arizona with access to regional demand drivers, including tourism, retirees, and RV travelers.
The successful sale of Freedom Storage & RV highlights continued investor appetite for value-add self-storage and RV assets in secondary and tertiary markets, particularly those benefiting from strong lifestyle trends and limited new supply. By positioning the property around its operational upside, land size, and strategic location, The Gorden Group was able to generate significant interest and deliver a strong outcome for ownership.
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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