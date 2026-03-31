Luminary Publishing House Marks Strong Start to Its Second Year with a Fourfold Increase in Publications
Pensacola, FL, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Luminary Publishing House, an independent press dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and bold storytelling, is celebrating a major milestone as it closes out its first year in business. After launching with just two publications in its first year, the company has expanded rapidly, preparing to release nine titles in its second year and projecting even greater growth in 2027.
Founded in 2025, Luminary Publishing House entered the publishing world with a mission to champion emerging authors, elevate underrepresented perspectives, and bring fresh, meaningful work to readers across genres. In just twelve months, the press has more than quadrupled its output, a rare trajectory for a young independent publisher.
“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time,” said Brandi Banks, founder of Luminary Publishing House. “Our authors are the heart of this company, and their creativity and courage have fueled our growth. This year’s expansion reflects not only the strength of their work, but the hunger readers have for authentic, resonant stories.”
The company’s growing catalog includes works spanning literary fiction, poetry, and genre‑bending hybrid forms. Several titles have already gained momentum through local media coverage, community partnerships, and early reader support.
Looking ahead, Luminary Publishing House is on track to surpass its current publishing volume, with a slate of new authors, returning voices, and innovative projects already in development for the 2027 release year.
“Our goal has always been to build a home for diverse writers and those who have something meaningful to say,” added Hannah Stogner, co-founder and Head of Luminary’s Teen Division “As we go into our third year, we’re excited to continue expanding our list, strengthening our community, and bringing even more diverse voices into the world.”
Founded in 2025, Luminary Publishing House entered the publishing world with a mission to champion emerging authors, elevate underrepresented perspectives, and bring fresh, meaningful work to readers across genres. In just twelve months, the press has more than quadrupled its output, a rare trajectory for a young independent publisher.
“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time,” said Brandi Banks, founder of Luminary Publishing House. “Our authors are the heart of this company, and their creativity and courage have fueled our growth. This year’s expansion reflects not only the strength of their work, but the hunger readers have for authentic, resonant stories.”
The company’s growing catalog includes works spanning literary fiction, poetry, and genre‑bending hybrid forms. Several titles have already gained momentum through local media coverage, community partnerships, and early reader support.
Looking ahead, Luminary Publishing House is on track to surpass its current publishing volume, with a slate of new authors, returning voices, and innovative projects already in development for the 2027 release year.
“Our goal has always been to build a home for diverse writers and those who have something meaningful to say,” added Hannah Stogner, co-founder and Head of Luminary’s Teen Division “As we go into our third year, we’re excited to continue expanding our list, strengthening our community, and bringing even more diverse voices into the world.”
Contact
Luminary Publishing HouseContact
Brandi Banks
850-296-8574
luminarypublishinghouse.com
Brandi Banks
850-296-8574
luminarypublishinghouse.com
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