"Aria for a Grasshopper," a Powerful New Voice in Contemporary Literature Arrives This April for National Poetry Month
Elmira, NY, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This April, in celebration of National Poetry Month, debut author C.G. Rennie releases "Aria for a Grasshopper," a striking collection of poetry and prose that blends emotional depth, intentional craft, and a refined literary voice. The book explores themes of womanhood, resilience, identity, and the quiet power of speaking truth in a world that often prefers silence.
Launching at the intersection of Women’s History Month and Poetry Month, "Aria for a Grasshopper" arrives at a cultural moment where women’s voices—and the fight against censorship—are more vital than ever. With subtle controversy woven through its pages, the collection challenges expectations while maintaining an elevated, polished tone that sets the author apart as a serious new literary talent.
C.G. Rennie says, “'Aria for a Grasshopper' examines the experiences of love and suffering.”
Written with precision and emotional intelligence, "Aria for a Grasshopper" offers readers a space to feel deeply, reflect honestly, and reconnect with the parts of themselves they’ve been taught to quiet. The collection is already resonating with early readers for its clarity, vulnerability, and quiet strength.
Key Themes Include:
The complexity of womanhood
Emotional truth and self-reclamation
The tension between silence and expression
The beauty and brutality of human connection and loss
Throughout March and April, C.G. Rennie will participate in a multi-author campaign highlighting strong women writers and the importance of protecting creative expression. She will also host intimate readings, bookstore events, and virtual conversations designed to bring readers into the heart of her work.
"Aria for a Grasshopper" will be available through independent bookstores, online retailers, and directly through her publisher, Luminary Publishing House, beginning April 1, 2026.
About the Author
C.G. Rennie is a writer whose work blends emotional depth with intentional craft. Known for her polished voice and quiet intensity, she writes to illuminate the truths many feel but rarely articulate. "Aria for a Grasshopper" is her debut collection.
Launching at the intersection of Women’s History Month and Poetry Month, "Aria for a Grasshopper" arrives at a cultural moment where women’s voices—and the fight against censorship—are more vital than ever. With subtle controversy woven through its pages, the collection challenges expectations while maintaining an elevated, polished tone that sets the author apart as a serious new literary talent.
C.G. Rennie says, “'Aria for a Grasshopper' examines the experiences of love and suffering.”
Written with precision and emotional intelligence, "Aria for a Grasshopper" offers readers a space to feel deeply, reflect honestly, and reconnect with the parts of themselves they’ve been taught to quiet. The collection is already resonating with early readers for its clarity, vulnerability, and quiet strength.
Key Themes Include:
The complexity of womanhood
Emotional truth and self-reclamation
The tension between silence and expression
The beauty and brutality of human connection and loss
Throughout March and April, C.G. Rennie will participate in a multi-author campaign highlighting strong women writers and the importance of protecting creative expression. She will also host intimate readings, bookstore events, and virtual conversations designed to bring readers into the heart of her work.
"Aria for a Grasshopper" will be available through independent bookstores, online retailers, and directly through her publisher, Luminary Publishing House, beginning April 1, 2026.
About the Author
C.G. Rennie is a writer whose work blends emotional depth with intentional craft. Known for her polished voice and quiet intensity, she writes to illuminate the truths many feel but rarely articulate. "Aria for a Grasshopper" is her debut collection.
Contact
Luminary Publishing HouseContact
Brandi Banks
850-296-8574
luminarypublishinghouse.com
Brandi Banks
850-296-8574
luminarypublishinghouse.com
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