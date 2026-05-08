The Rise of AI Travel Planning and the New Visibility Problem Hotels Must Solve
MOVE Marketing Agency introduces the AI Hotel Visibility System, a new solution that measures how hotels appear in AI search and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility. The system combines website audits and AI performance testing to help hotels increase recommendation frequency, strengthen positioning, and capture demand from AI-driven travel discovery.
Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MOVE Marketing Agency Launches AI Hotel Visibility System™ to Help Hotels Track and Improve How They Appear in AI Travel Recommendations
New system identifies how hotels appear in AI-driven search and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility, bookings, and competitive positioning.
MOVE Marketing Agency today announced the launch of its AI Hotel Visibility System™, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help hotels understand, measure, and improve how they are recommended across AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other emerging answer engines.
As travelers increasingly rely on AI tools to plan trips and select accommodations, traditional SEO and digital marketing strategies are no longer enough. Hotels must now ensure their digital presence is structured in a way that AI systems can confidently interpret, evaluate, and recommend.
The AI Hotel Visibility System™ addresses this shift through a proprietary two-part methodology:
1. Structural Readiness Audit
Evaluates whether a hotel’s website clearly communicates the key signals AI platforms rely on to make recommendations—including identity clarity, guest targeting, location context, and differentiation.
2. AI Recommendation Performance Test
Measures how the hotel actually appears across major AI platforms by simulating real traveler prompts and analyzing recommendation frequency, positioning, and confidence.
Unlike traditional audits, the system goes beyond diagnostics by delivering clear, prioritized recommendations on how to fix and improve visibility—enabling hotels to take immediate action.
“Our goal is not just to show hotels where they stand, but to give them a clear path to becoming recommendable by AI,” said Janice Tugaoen, Founder of MOVE Marketing Agency. “This is about turning visibility into revenue by aligning digital presence with how AI actually makes decisions.”
Each audit includes:
A quantified AI Visibility Score
Detailed breakdown across key visibility factors
Identification of critical gaps limiting AI recommendation confidence
Step-by-step improvement roadmap with prioritized actions
Estimated impact of each recommendation on overall visibility
This structured approach allows hotel operators, marketers, and ownership groups to move from uncertainty to execution—bridging the gap between AI disruption and measurable business results.
The launch comes at a time when AI-driven discovery is rapidly reshaping the hospitality landscape. Early adopters of AI visibility optimization are expected to gain a significant competitive advantage as recommendation engines become a primary channel for travel decision-making.
The AI Hotel Visibility System is now available to hotels, management companies, and hospitality brands seeking to future-proof their digital presence and capture demand from AI-powered search.
For more information or to request an AI Visibility Audit, visit:
www.movemarketingagency.com
About MOVE Marketing Agency
MOVE Marketing Agency is a hospitality-focused marketing firm specializing in intelligent storytelling and data-driven strategies that drive revenue. The agency helps hotels adapt to the evolving digital landscape through innovative solutions, including AI visibility optimization, ensuring brands are discoverable where modern travelers are searching.
New system identifies how hotels appear in AI-driven search and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility, bookings, and competitive positioning.
MOVE Marketing Agency today announced the launch of its AI Hotel Visibility System™, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help hotels understand, measure, and improve how they are recommended across AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other emerging answer engines.
As travelers increasingly rely on AI tools to plan trips and select accommodations, traditional SEO and digital marketing strategies are no longer enough. Hotels must now ensure their digital presence is structured in a way that AI systems can confidently interpret, evaluate, and recommend.
The AI Hotel Visibility System™ addresses this shift through a proprietary two-part methodology:
1. Structural Readiness Audit
Evaluates whether a hotel’s website clearly communicates the key signals AI platforms rely on to make recommendations—including identity clarity, guest targeting, location context, and differentiation.
2. AI Recommendation Performance Test
Measures how the hotel actually appears across major AI platforms by simulating real traveler prompts and analyzing recommendation frequency, positioning, and confidence.
Unlike traditional audits, the system goes beyond diagnostics by delivering clear, prioritized recommendations on how to fix and improve visibility—enabling hotels to take immediate action.
“Our goal is not just to show hotels where they stand, but to give them a clear path to becoming recommendable by AI,” said Janice Tugaoen, Founder of MOVE Marketing Agency. “This is about turning visibility into revenue by aligning digital presence with how AI actually makes decisions.”
Each audit includes:
A quantified AI Visibility Score
Detailed breakdown across key visibility factors
Identification of critical gaps limiting AI recommendation confidence
Step-by-step improvement roadmap with prioritized actions
Estimated impact of each recommendation on overall visibility
This structured approach allows hotel operators, marketers, and ownership groups to move from uncertainty to execution—bridging the gap between AI disruption and measurable business results.
The launch comes at a time when AI-driven discovery is rapidly reshaping the hospitality landscape. Early adopters of AI visibility optimization are expected to gain a significant competitive advantage as recommendation engines become a primary channel for travel decision-making.
The AI Hotel Visibility System is now available to hotels, management companies, and hospitality brands seeking to future-proof their digital presence and capture demand from AI-powered search.
For more information or to request an AI Visibility Audit, visit:
www.movemarketingagency.com
About MOVE Marketing Agency
MOVE Marketing Agency is a hospitality-focused marketing firm specializing in intelligent storytelling and data-driven strategies that drive revenue. The agency helps hotels adapt to the evolving digital landscape through innovative solutions, including AI visibility optimization, ensuring brands are discoverable where modern travelers are searching.
Contact
MOVE Marketing AgencyContact
Janice Tugaoen
857-891-9181
www.movemarketingagency.com
Janice Tugaoen
857-891-9181
www.movemarketingagency.com
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