Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs

After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support.