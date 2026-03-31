Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support.
Homestead, FL, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Youth soccer clubs across the United States manage registrations in one app, collect payments in another, communicate through WhatsApp group chats, and track finances in spreadsheets. For the more than 12,000 clubs (U.S. Soccer Foundation) serving over 4 million youth players nationwide (Aspen Institute Project Play, State of Play 2024), this patchwork of disconnected tools is the norm.
Centro was built to replace it.
Founded in Miami by a former youth soccer academy director, Centro is an all-in-one club management platform that handles registration, invoicing and payments, team management, scheduling, communication, financial reporting, document management, and AI-powered game planning in a single bilingual interface.
"We were running a youth academy and using seven different tools just to keep things organized," said Oscar, founder of Centro. "No single platform handled everything we needed, and nothing worked natively in both English and Spanish. We built Centro because we needed it ourselves."
The platform's flagship feature, AI Game Plan, gives coaches access to more than 160 formations, over 1,500 drills, and seven game formats, all generated and customized through artificial intelligence. Centro also includes an AI-powered club website builder, an integrated club shop, and a full communications system, all designed to work on mobile devices from day one.
Centro addresses a significant gap in the market. Miami-Dade County is approximately 70 percent Hispanic (U.S. Census Bureau), and more than 42 million people in the United States speak Spanish at home (U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey). Yet none of the major youth sports management platforms offer native bilingual support. Centro operates in both English and Spanish across every screen, notification, and receipt.
The platform launches with pricing designed for clubs of all sizes. At $25 per month with no per-player fees, no tiers, and no contracts, Centro costs a fraction of competitors that charge $600 to over $2,000 annually (based on publicly listed pricing from TeamSnap and SportsEngine). A 14-day free trial requires no credit card.
Centro's launch is timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will bring matches to Miami and 15 other cities across North America this summer (FIFA). Youth soccer participation and interest are expected to surge around the tournament, and Centro aims to be the platform clubs turn to as they grow.
The platform is available now at withcentro.com.
About Centro
Centro is an AI-powered club management platform built for youth soccer clubs of all sizes. Founded in Miami, Florida, Centro provides registration, payments, communication, scheduling, coaching tools, and financial management in a fully bilingual English and Spanish interface. Learn more at withcentro.com.
Centro was built to replace it.
Founded in Miami by a former youth soccer academy director, Centro is an all-in-one club management platform that handles registration, invoicing and payments, team management, scheduling, communication, financial reporting, document management, and AI-powered game planning in a single bilingual interface.
"We were running a youth academy and using seven different tools just to keep things organized," said Oscar, founder of Centro. "No single platform handled everything we needed, and nothing worked natively in both English and Spanish. We built Centro because we needed it ourselves."
The platform's flagship feature, AI Game Plan, gives coaches access to more than 160 formations, over 1,500 drills, and seven game formats, all generated and customized through artificial intelligence. Centro also includes an AI-powered club website builder, an integrated club shop, and a full communications system, all designed to work on mobile devices from day one.
Centro addresses a significant gap in the market. Miami-Dade County is approximately 70 percent Hispanic (U.S. Census Bureau), and more than 42 million people in the United States speak Spanish at home (U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey). Yet none of the major youth sports management platforms offer native bilingual support. Centro operates in both English and Spanish across every screen, notification, and receipt.
The platform launches with pricing designed for clubs of all sizes. At $25 per month with no per-player fees, no tiers, and no contracts, Centro costs a fraction of competitors that charge $600 to over $2,000 annually (based on publicly listed pricing from TeamSnap and SportsEngine). A 14-day free trial requires no credit card.
Centro's launch is timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will bring matches to Miami and 15 other cities across North America this summer (FIFA). Youth soccer participation and interest are expected to surge around the tournament, and Centro aims to be the platform clubs turn to as they grow.
The platform is available now at withcentro.com.
About Centro
Centro is an AI-powered club management platform built for youth soccer clubs of all sizes. Founded in Miami, Florida, Centro provides registration, payments, communication, scheduling, coaching tools, and financial management in a fully bilingual English and Spanish interface. Learn more at withcentro.com.
Contact
CentroContact
Oscar Castellanos
305-397-7188
https://withcentro.com/
Oscar Castellanos
305-397-7188
https://withcentro.com/
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