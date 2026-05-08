About Wall Art Expands Into Home Decor with 5,000+ Pieces for Calm, Cohesive Spaces
About Wall Art, a UK-based brand, expands beyond wall art into a full home decor offering with over 5,000 curated pieces designed to create calm, cohesive living spaces.
Hertford, United Kingdom, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Wall Art, an online home décor brand known for its curated wall art collections, has announced an expansion into a broader home décor offering, introducing more than 5,000 pieces across 20+ styles.
The expansion reflects a growing consumer interest in creating cohesive, calming living environments that support wellbeing and everyday comfort. The company’s approach is rooted in the idea that interior spaces can influence mood, energy, and overall quality of life.
Founded on the principle that a well-designed home can promote a sense of calm and balance, About Wall Art initially focused on wall art as a way to enhance interior spaces. Over time, customer demand has shifted toward a more holistic approach to home styling, with increasing interest in coordinating décor elements beyond wall pieces.
In response, the company has expanded its product range to include textiles, furniture, and home accessories. Each item is selected to align with the brand’s core aesthetic of simplicity, calmness, and thoughtful design.
The newly expanded catalog is designed to simplify the process of styling a complete space. In addition to individual products, About Wall Art now offers curated collections organized by room and by design trend, allowing customers to build cohesive interiors based on a specific style direction.
Collections span a range of popular interior styles, including Japandi, Coastal, and other timeless aesthetics. These curated groupings aim to reduce the complexity of sourcing complementary pieces across multiple platforms.
“About Wall Art was created to help people build spaces that feel calm, personal, and supportive of the way they want to live,” said Mae Osz, Founder of About Wall Art. “This expansion is a natural step toward making that process more accessible and cohesive.”
The company emphasizes that the expansion is not focused on volume alone, but on improving the overall experience of designing a home environment that feels intentional and balanced
The expansion reflects a growing consumer interest in creating cohesive, calming living environments that support wellbeing and everyday comfort. The company’s approach is rooted in the idea that interior spaces can influence mood, energy, and overall quality of life.
Founded on the principle that a well-designed home can promote a sense of calm and balance, About Wall Art initially focused on wall art as a way to enhance interior spaces. Over time, customer demand has shifted toward a more holistic approach to home styling, with increasing interest in coordinating décor elements beyond wall pieces.
In response, the company has expanded its product range to include textiles, furniture, and home accessories. Each item is selected to align with the brand’s core aesthetic of simplicity, calmness, and thoughtful design.
The newly expanded catalog is designed to simplify the process of styling a complete space. In addition to individual products, About Wall Art now offers curated collections organized by room and by design trend, allowing customers to build cohesive interiors based on a specific style direction.
Collections span a range of popular interior styles, including Japandi, Coastal, and other timeless aesthetics. These curated groupings aim to reduce the complexity of sourcing complementary pieces across multiple platforms.
“About Wall Art was created to help people build spaces that feel calm, personal, and supportive of the way they want to live,” said Mae Osz, Founder of About Wall Art. “This expansion is a natural step toward making that process more accessible and cohesive.”
The company emphasizes that the expansion is not focused on volume alone, but on improving the overall experience of designing a home environment that feels intentional and balanced
Contact
About Wall ArtContact
Mae Osz
07538911960
https://aboutwallart.com
Mae Osz
07538911960
https://aboutwallart.com
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