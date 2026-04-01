Fast Forward TMS Launches Easter Special Offer to Support Smarter Fleet Management
Wilmington, DE, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fast Forward TMS announced a limited-time Easter special offer aimed at helping trucking companies improve operational efficiency and transition to smarter, technology-driven fleet management.
The transportation industry continues to face challenges such as rising operational costs, fragmented workflows, delayed dispatch coordination, and limited real-time visibility. To address these challenges, Fast Forward TMS is introducing a seasonal initiative that enables carriers to adopt a more streamlined and automated approach to managing their operations.
Fast Forward TMS is a cloud-based transportation management system designed specifically for carriers and trucking companies. The platform simplifies dispatch operations, provides real-time fleet visibility, enhances driver communication, and automates billing and settlements, enabling businesses to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and control.
As part of the Easter campaign, the platform is now available at a special promotional price of $19 per month for a limited time, significantly lower than standard pricing and designed to make advanced TMS capabilities more accessible to growing carriers.
“With this Easter initiative, we aim to help carriers move away from manual processes and adopt a more efficient, technology-driven approach to fleet management,” said a Nitin Shankar at Fast Forward TMS. “We are dedicated to simplifying access to advanced TMS solutions, empowering carriers to enhance efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and drive sustainable growth.”
Fast Forward TMS is backed by more than 18+ years of transportation technology expertise and over 7+ years of delivering proven TMS solutions. The platform is trusted by more than 1,500+ companies, with 95% of carriers reporting smoother dispatch operations and improved workflow efficiency.
The platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including:
Dispatch and Load Management
Real-Time Fleet Tracking
Driver Communication Tools
Automated Billing and Settlements
Compliance and Reporting Support
Analytics and Performance Insights
Load offer negotiation system
In addition to operational improvements, Fast Forward TMS enables businesses to gain better control over fleet performance through centralized dashboards and data-driven insights. This helps carriers reduce delays, optimize resource utilization, and improve overall profitability.
As the transportation industry continues to evolve, solutions like Fast Forward TMS are playing a critical role in helping carriers reduce manual workload, improve coordination, and make faster, more informed decisions.
The Easter special offer is available for a limited time. Businesses can learn more about the offer and explore the platform by visiting the Fast Forward TMS website.
About Fast Forward TMS
Fast Forward TMS is a cloud-based transportation management system built for carriers and trucking companies. It provides end-to-end solutions for dispatch, tracking, driver management, billing, compliance, and analytics. The platform is designed to simplify complex operations, improve visibility, and support scalable growth for modern logistics businesses.
The transportation industry continues to face challenges such as rising operational costs, fragmented workflows, delayed dispatch coordination, and limited real-time visibility. To address these challenges, Fast Forward TMS is introducing a seasonal initiative that enables carriers to adopt a more streamlined and automated approach to managing their operations.
Fast Forward TMS is a cloud-based transportation management system designed specifically for carriers and trucking companies. The platform simplifies dispatch operations, provides real-time fleet visibility, enhances driver communication, and automates billing and settlements, enabling businesses to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and control.
As part of the Easter campaign, the platform is now available at a special promotional price of $19 per month for a limited time, significantly lower than standard pricing and designed to make advanced TMS capabilities more accessible to growing carriers.
“With this Easter initiative, we aim to help carriers move away from manual processes and adopt a more efficient, technology-driven approach to fleet management,” said a Nitin Shankar at Fast Forward TMS. “We are dedicated to simplifying access to advanced TMS solutions, empowering carriers to enhance efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and drive sustainable growth.”
Fast Forward TMS is backed by more than 18+ years of transportation technology expertise and over 7+ years of delivering proven TMS solutions. The platform is trusted by more than 1,500+ companies, with 95% of carriers reporting smoother dispatch operations and improved workflow efficiency.
The platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including:
Dispatch and Load Management
Real-Time Fleet Tracking
Driver Communication Tools
Automated Billing and Settlements
Compliance and Reporting Support
Analytics and Performance Insights
Load offer negotiation system
In addition to operational improvements, Fast Forward TMS enables businesses to gain better control over fleet performance through centralized dashboards and data-driven insights. This helps carriers reduce delays, optimize resource utilization, and improve overall profitability.
As the transportation industry continues to evolve, solutions like Fast Forward TMS are playing a critical role in helping carriers reduce manual workload, improve coordination, and make faster, more informed decisions.
The Easter special offer is available for a limited time. Businesses can learn more about the offer and explore the platform by visiting the Fast Forward TMS website.
About Fast Forward TMS
Fast Forward TMS is a cloud-based transportation management system built for carriers and trucking companies. It provides end-to-end solutions for dispatch, tracking, driver management, billing, compliance, and analytics. The platform is designed to simplify complex operations, improve visibility, and support scalable growth for modern logistics businesses.
Contact
Fast Forward TMSContact
Nitin Shankar
302-200-5835
https://fastforwardtms.com/
Nitin Shankar
302-200-5835
https://fastforwardtms.com/
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