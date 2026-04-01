Versasec Unveils vSEC:CMS 7.3: Advancing Orchestration and Governance with Microsoft Sentinel Integration and YubiKey as a Service
Stockholm, Sweden, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today announced the release of version 7.3 of its flagship orchestration platform, vSEC:CMS. The recent update introduces a codeless connector for Microsoft Sentinel, expands biometric and FIDO2 support for Thales and HID tokens, and streamlines global pre-registration shipment deployments with YubiKey as a Service.
As organizations move toward decentralized workforces and Zero Trust architectures, the need for unified orchestration of phishing-resistant authenticators has never been greater. Versasec 7.3 addresses these challenges by bridging the gap between hardware security, identity providers, and Security Operations Centers (SOC).
Next-Generation Security Operations: Microsoft Sentinel Integration
Versasec introduces a pure, code-free integration built on Microsoft’s Codeless Connector Framework (CCF). This allows organizations to seamlessly stream vSEC:CMS events directly into Microsoft Sentinel’s Log Analytics tables. SOC teams can now perform advanced threat correlation and monitor with zero infrastructure overhead and rapid deployment.
Expanded Hardware & Biometric Support
Versasec continues to broaden its industry-leading hardware compatibility:
- Thales SafeNet IDPrime DI 930: Full management for this dual-interface card supporting both PKI and FIDO2.
- Thales SafeNet eToken Fusion BIO: Support for both Standard and Enterprise editions, allowing enterprises to manage fingerprint enrollment and lifecycle management for biometric-verified authentication.
- HID Crescendo 4000 & C2300: Enhanced lifecycle management for the HID Crescendo 4000 series (minidriver-enabled) and expanded FIDO2 orchestration for the C2300 series.
Enhanced Reporting and Accessibility
Version 7.3 debuts a new built-in report framework featuring pre-made reports to provide immediate visibility into credential data. Additionally, Versasec has expanded its global reach by adding Canadian French language support to the vSEC:CMS Agent application.
"With version 7.3, we are shifting the focus to proactive security orchestration," said Joerg Dettman, Chief Technology Officer at Versasec. "By integrating directly with tools like Microsoft Sentinel and YubiKey as a Service, we are giving our customers the ability to deploy the strongest possible phishing-resistant security while actually reducing the operational burden on IT and SOC teams."
Operational Efficiency & Zero-Touch Workflows
- YubiKey as a Service Integration: Organizations can now ship pre-registered YubiKeys with FIDO2 passkeys directly from the CMS to end-users. This removes manual security logistics, enabling a "zero-touch" workflow for administrators.
- Configuration Export: Administrators can now export system setups into machine-readable JSON files. This simplifies audit comparisons between test and production environments, helps identify "configuration drift," and enables automated verification of critical security policies.
Availability
Versasec vSEC:CMS 7.3 is available immediately for both on-premise deployment and via vSEC:CLOUD. Current customers can upgrade through their standard support channels. For more information, or to book a strategic call, visit https://versasec.com.
As organizations move toward decentralized workforces and Zero Trust architectures, the need for unified orchestration of phishing-resistant authenticators has never been greater. Versasec 7.3 addresses these challenges by bridging the gap between hardware security, identity providers, and Security Operations Centers (SOC).
Next-Generation Security Operations: Microsoft Sentinel Integration
Versasec introduces a pure, code-free integration built on Microsoft’s Codeless Connector Framework (CCF). This allows organizations to seamlessly stream vSEC:CMS events directly into Microsoft Sentinel’s Log Analytics tables. SOC teams can now perform advanced threat correlation and monitor with zero infrastructure overhead and rapid deployment.
Expanded Hardware & Biometric Support
Versasec continues to broaden its industry-leading hardware compatibility:
- Thales SafeNet IDPrime DI 930: Full management for this dual-interface card supporting both PKI and FIDO2.
- Thales SafeNet eToken Fusion BIO: Support for both Standard and Enterprise editions, allowing enterprises to manage fingerprint enrollment and lifecycle management for biometric-verified authentication.
- HID Crescendo 4000 & C2300: Enhanced lifecycle management for the HID Crescendo 4000 series (minidriver-enabled) and expanded FIDO2 orchestration for the C2300 series.
Enhanced Reporting and Accessibility
Version 7.3 debuts a new built-in report framework featuring pre-made reports to provide immediate visibility into credential data. Additionally, Versasec has expanded its global reach by adding Canadian French language support to the vSEC:CMS Agent application.
"With version 7.3, we are shifting the focus to proactive security orchestration," said Joerg Dettman, Chief Technology Officer at Versasec. "By integrating directly with tools like Microsoft Sentinel and YubiKey as a Service, we are giving our customers the ability to deploy the strongest possible phishing-resistant security while actually reducing the operational burden on IT and SOC teams."
Operational Efficiency & Zero-Touch Workflows
- YubiKey as a Service Integration: Organizations can now ship pre-registered YubiKeys with FIDO2 passkeys directly from the CMS to end-users. This removes manual security logistics, enabling a "zero-touch" workflow for administrators.
- Configuration Export: Administrators can now export system setups into machine-readable JSON files. This simplifies audit comparisons between test and production environments, helps identify "configuration drift," and enables automated verification of critical security policies.
Availability
Versasec vSEC:CMS 7.3 is available immediately for both on-premise deployment and via vSEC:CLOUD. Current customers can upgrade through their standard support channels. For more information, or to book a strategic call, visit https://versasec.com.
Contact
VersasecContact
Gabriela Peralta
+1 (855) 655-6281
https://versasec.com
Gabriela Peralta
+1 (855) 655-6281
https://versasec.com
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