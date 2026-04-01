Loveforce International Announces Its April 2026 Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be five new releases, at least on release every Friday of the month.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be five new releases. There will be at least one release every Friday of the month including, April 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The recording artists releasing singles will include Honey Davis, Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The genres of music being released include instrumental Rock, Acoustic Pop, Soul, Blues, and Punk-Pop. The lyrical themes involve various aspects of love.
“We have a good variety of music being released this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International Digital Music Singles releases will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The recording artists releasing singles will include Honey Davis, Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The genres of music being released include instrumental Rock, Acoustic Pop, Soul, Blues, and Punk-Pop. The lyrical themes involve various aspects of love.
“We have a good variety of music being released this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International Digital Music Singles releases will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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