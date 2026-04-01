Loveforce International Kicks Off April with an Energetic Instrumental Rock Release
On Friday, April 3, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is an instrumental Rock song by The Loveforce Collective entitled "Nine Long Years."
Santa Clarita, CA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 3, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is an instrumental Rock song. Not only the chords but the actually melody is played entirely on electric guitar.
The Loveforce Collective’s Nine Long Years is an Indie, Instrumental Rock version of a rock ballad. This version includes the singing part played entirely by an electric guitar, so that it is as if you are hearing the melody without a single word being sung. The playing is fast and fierce. It is appropriate for Rock, Indie Rock, Progressive Rock, Alternative Rock, Instrumental Rock, and Indie, Alternative, and Instrumental Playlists.
“This week’s release is a solid fierce Rock jam that captures the power of the melody without any singing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce collective’s “Nine Long Years” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce Collective’s Nine Long Years is an Indie, Instrumental Rock version of a rock ballad. This version includes the singing part played entirely by an electric guitar, so that it is as if you are hearing the melody without a single word being sung. The playing is fast and fierce. It is appropriate for Rock, Indie Rock, Progressive Rock, Alternative Rock, Instrumental Rock, and Indie, Alternative, and Instrumental Playlists.
“This week’s release is a solid fierce Rock jam that captures the power of the melody without any singing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce collective’s “Nine Long Years” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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