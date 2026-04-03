Recent Release, "Echoes of You," from Covenant Books Author Smith, Captivates Readers with a Riveting Tale of Mystery, Family Secrets, and the Search for Peace
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Smith has completed a new book, "Echoes of You" — a gripping narrative that transports readers from the roots of Louisiana to the heart of Texas, where the protagonist Ethan delves into his family's turbulent past. As Ethan uncovers hidden letters and ancient artifacts, he confronts the leader of a secret society whose influence has shaped his family's history, culminating in a thrilling showdown that brings closure to the family's tumultuous legacy.
Author Smith is the captain of her own journey, navigating through life's ups and downs with a passion for adventure. Raising two successful daughters and her unwavering faith in God have been her greatest strengths, fueling her creative expression and a desire to share the experiences, lessons, and insights that have shaped her.
In "Echoes of You," Smith weaves a captivating narrative that explores the themes of love, loss, and the lasting impact of the past. Readers can expect to be swept away by this gripping tale of discovery, betrayal, and triumph, a must-read for fans of intrigue and adventure.
Said author Smith, "Every day, I strive to learn and improve, believing that even brief encounters can have a lasting impact. My love for exploring new horizons and embracing the unknown fuels my writing, where I share the experiences, lessons, and insights that shaped who I am, expressing the creativity within me."
Published by Covenant Books, Smith's compelling work offers readers an enlightening journey of self-discovery and the power of redemption. This insightful narrative is sure to resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Echoes of You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Smith is the captain of her own journey, navigating through life's ups and downs with a passion for adventure. Raising two successful daughters and her unwavering faith in God have been her greatest strengths, fueling her creative expression and a desire to share the experiences, lessons, and insights that have shaped her.
In "Echoes of You," Smith weaves a captivating narrative that explores the themes of love, loss, and the lasting impact of the past. Readers can expect to be swept away by this gripping tale of discovery, betrayal, and triumph, a must-read for fans of intrigue and adventure.
Said author Smith, "Every day, I strive to learn and improve, believing that even brief encounters can have a lasting impact. My love for exploring new horizons and embracing the unknown fuels my writing, where I share the experiences, lessons, and insights that shaped who I am, expressing the creativity within me."
Published by Covenant Books, Smith's compelling work offers readers an enlightening journey of self-discovery and the power of redemption. This insightful narrative is sure to resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Echoes of You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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