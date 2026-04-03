Author Vanessa Dryden’s New Book, “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water,” is a Stirring Series to Help Readers Appreciate What God Has Given Them
Recent release “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water” from Covenant Books author Vanessa Dryden is a thought-provoking and faith-based inspirational book that encourages finding contentment, joy, and spiritual fulfillment in the simple and consistent blessings of daily life instead of constantly longing for more.
Cape Coral, FL, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vanessa Dryden has completed her new book, “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water”: a unique guide designed to help readers gain gratitude for all that God provides for them, rather than focusing on what they desire.
Dryden writes, “You will like this book. Bring your Bible, bring snacks, and buckle up. This book is about appreciating the finer things in life like your fingers and toes and a big spoonful of almond butter.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vanessa Dryden’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, using the Biblical story of the Israelites's dissatisfaction with manna to address modern attitudes of entitlement and lack of appreciation for daily blessings.
Readers can purchase “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Dryden writes, “You will like this book. Bring your Bible, bring snacks, and buckle up. This book is about appreciating the finer things in life like your fingers and toes and a big spoonful of almond butter.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vanessa Dryden’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, using the Biblical story of the Israelites's dissatisfaction with manna to address modern attitudes of entitlement and lack of appreciation for daily blessings.
Readers can purchase “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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