Author Vanessa Dryden’s New Book, “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water,” is a Stirring Series to Help Readers Appreciate What God Has Given Them

Recent release “Stop Complaining About Manna: A Guide to Enjoying Ice Water” from Covenant Books author Vanessa Dryden is a thought-provoking and faith-based inspirational book that encourages finding contentment, joy, and spiritual fulfillment in the simple and consistent blessings of daily life instead of constantly longing for more.