Author Richard Silipigni’s New Book, "Just This Side of Heaven," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Grief Following the Passing of His Daughter
Recent release “Just This Side of Heaven” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Silipigni is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s grief and path towards healing after the death of his daughter. Alongside the heartache, Silipigni recounts those who lifted him up out of the darkness after such a profound loss.
Brigantine, NJ, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Silipigni, who worked for more than twenty-five years at CBS Broadcasting before starting RNS Broadcasting as President/CEO in 2016, has completed his new book, “Just This Side of Heaven”: a stirring memoir that explores how the author found strength and healing from his community and those around him after the devastating loss of his beloved daughter.
“This book is not merely a recounting of grief,” writes Silipigni. “It is a story of community, a priest, and the unseen connections that bind us together. It is about the trials and triumphs that define our lives and the resilience we find in each other when the unimaginable happens. I will take you through the moments that broke us, the people who lifted us up, and the spiritual journey that followed. In these pages, you will meet families who, like mine, have faced profound loss. You will learn about the role that faith played in helping us find a way forward.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Silipigni’s potent tale is an emotionally raw and candid account that will resonate with others who have faced the loss of a child, shared in the hope of helping them find their own path to healing and solace in their own side of heaven.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Just This Side of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book is not merely a recounting of grief,” writes Silipigni. “It is a story of community, a priest, and the unseen connections that bind us together. It is about the trials and triumphs that define our lives and the resilience we find in each other when the unimaginable happens. I will take you through the moments that broke us, the people who lifted us up, and the spiritual journey that followed. In these pages, you will meet families who, like mine, have faced profound loss. You will learn about the role that faith played in helping us find a way forward.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Silipigni’s potent tale is an emotionally raw and candid account that will resonate with others who have faced the loss of a child, shared in the hope of helping them find their own path to healing and solace in their own side of heaven.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Just This Side of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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