Author Richard Silipigni’s New Book, "Just This Side of Heaven," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Grief Following the Passing of His Daughter

Recent release “Just This Side of Heaven” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Silipigni is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s grief and path towards healing after the death of his daughter. Alongside the heartache, Silipigni recounts those who lifted him up out of the darkness after such a profound loss.