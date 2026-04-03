Recent Release, "HEADACHES," from Fulton Books Author Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD, Illuminates This widespread and Often Misunderstood Medical Condition
Natick, MA, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD has completed a new book, HEADACHES that offers a comprehensive guide to understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment of this common ailment. Drawing on his decades of experience as a pharmacologist, neurologist, and headache specialist, the author delves deep into the complex world of headaches, including the most frequent culprit - migraine.
Spierings' extensive background and expertise, spanning nearly half a century of researching and treating headaches, make this book an authoritative resource not only for those suffering from headaches, but also for medical professionals seeking a more in-depth understanding of this prevalent issue. With a focus on empowering readers to better manage their headaches, the book provides a wealth of practical information and treatment options.
"As a lifelong headache specialist, I have dedicated my career to helping patients find relief and better understand this often debilitating condition," said author Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD. "My goal with HEADACHES is to shed light on the complexities of headaches and equip readers with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health."
Published by Fulton Books, Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD's comprehensive work offers readers an insightful and practical guide to navigating the world of headaches. This stirring book aims to catalyze a paradigm shift in how headaches are perceived and treated, ultimately empowering individuals to find the relief they deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase HEADACHES at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Spierings' extensive background and expertise, spanning nearly half a century of researching and treating headaches, make this book an authoritative resource not only for those suffering from headaches, but also for medical professionals seeking a more in-depth understanding of this prevalent issue. With a focus on empowering readers to better manage their headaches, the book provides a wealth of practical information and treatment options.
"As a lifelong headache specialist, I have dedicated my career to helping patients find relief and better understand this often debilitating condition," said author Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD. "My goal with HEADACHES is to shed light on the complexities of headaches and equip readers with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health."
Published by Fulton Books, Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD's comprehensive work offers readers an insightful and practical guide to navigating the world of headaches. This stirring book aims to catalyze a paradigm shift in how headaches are perceived and treated, ultimately empowering individuals to find the relief they deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase HEADACHES at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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