Transport Security, Inc. Adds Security Seals, Giving Fleets a Single Source for Locks and Seals
C-TPAT and ISO 17712 certified seals now available alongside ENFORCER® locks, eliminating the need for a separate seal vendor.
Waconia, MN, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Transport Security, Inc. (TSI) today announced a full range of cargo security seals — bolt, cable, plastic, and metal strap — now available alongside its ENFORCER® lock line. Fleet operators that already buy ENFORCER® locks can now consolidate seals through the same vendor, reducing supplier count, simplifying procurement, and receiving one invoice for all physical security products.
The new seal line carries C-TPAT, ISO 17712, and ISO 9001 certifications, making it suitable for regulated supply chains, cross-border freight, and compliance-sensitive operations. All products are warehoused at TSI’s facility in Waconia, Minnesota, enabling fast domestic fulfillment in bag or case quantities.
TSI has been fulfilling seal orders on request for several years. The company is now formally expanding the offering to its full lock customer base, so fleets no longer need a separate seal vendor. Customers who consolidate seal purchasing through TSI benefit from competitive fleet pricing. Prime Inc. is the first major trucking fleet to move its seal purchasing to TSI under the expanded program.
“A fleet security director managing 500 trailers might buy locks from us, seals from a second vendor, and custom-numbered seals from a third,” said John Magee, VP of Sales at Transport Security, Inc. “Now that’s one vendor, one call, one invoice. They already trust ENFORCER locks on their trailers — adding certified seals from the same source is the obvious next step.”
TSI’s seal lineup includes four product categories:
• High-Security Bolt Seal — ISO 17712 and C-TPAT compliant. All-metal, anti-spin construction with one-ton pull strength. For shipping containers, intermodal, and cross-border cargo.
• Cable Seal — Galvanized steel pull-tight design for long-haul trucks, tankers, and rail cars. C-TPAT versions available.
• Plastic Indicative Seal — Tool-free removal with visible tamper evidence. Ideal for everyday trailer security.
• Metal Strap Seal — Fixed-length ring seal for logistics, warehousing, and asset control.
All seals are available with custom laser-etched sequential numbering, barcodes, or logo markings. Full product specifications are available at transportsecurity.com.
For fleet pricing (25+ trailers), contact John Magee at john@transportsecurity.com or call 952-442-5625. Smaller orders can be placed at shop.transportsecurity.com.
About Transport Security, Inc.
For more than 40 years, Transport Security, Inc. has manufactured the ENFORCER® brand of locks and physical security hardware for the commercial trucking and logistics industry. Headquartered in Waconia, Minnesota and built around exclusive ABLOY® disc cylinder technology, ENFORCER products are trusted by leading fleets across North America to protect trucks, trailers, and intermodal containers from cargo theft. For more information, visit transportsecurity.com.
The new seal line carries C-TPAT, ISO 17712, and ISO 9001 certifications, making it suitable for regulated supply chains, cross-border freight, and compliance-sensitive operations. All products are warehoused at TSI’s facility in Waconia, Minnesota, enabling fast domestic fulfillment in bag or case quantities.
TSI has been fulfilling seal orders on request for several years. The company is now formally expanding the offering to its full lock customer base, so fleets no longer need a separate seal vendor. Customers who consolidate seal purchasing through TSI benefit from competitive fleet pricing. Prime Inc. is the first major trucking fleet to move its seal purchasing to TSI under the expanded program.
“A fleet security director managing 500 trailers might buy locks from us, seals from a second vendor, and custom-numbered seals from a third,” said John Magee, VP of Sales at Transport Security, Inc. “Now that’s one vendor, one call, one invoice. They already trust ENFORCER locks on their trailers — adding certified seals from the same source is the obvious next step.”
TSI’s seal lineup includes four product categories:
• High-Security Bolt Seal — ISO 17712 and C-TPAT compliant. All-metal, anti-spin construction with one-ton pull strength. For shipping containers, intermodal, and cross-border cargo.
• Cable Seal — Galvanized steel pull-tight design for long-haul trucks, tankers, and rail cars. C-TPAT versions available.
• Plastic Indicative Seal — Tool-free removal with visible tamper evidence. Ideal for everyday trailer security.
• Metal Strap Seal — Fixed-length ring seal for logistics, warehousing, and asset control.
All seals are available with custom laser-etched sequential numbering, barcodes, or logo markings. Full product specifications are available at transportsecurity.com.
For fleet pricing (25+ trailers), contact John Magee at john@transportsecurity.com or call 952-442-5625. Smaller orders can be placed at shop.transportsecurity.com.
About Transport Security, Inc.
For more than 40 years, Transport Security, Inc. has manufactured the ENFORCER® brand of locks and physical security hardware for the commercial trucking and logistics industry. Headquartered in Waconia, Minnesota and built around exclusive ABLOY® disc cylinder technology, ENFORCER products are trusted by leading fleets across North America to protect trucks, trailers, and intermodal containers from cargo theft. For more information, visit transportsecurity.com.
Contact
Transport Security, Inc.Contact
Pepper Erdmann
952-442-5625
https://transportsecurity.com
Pepper Erdmann
952-442-5625
https://transportsecurity.com
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