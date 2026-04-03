Penny Bell’s Newly Released "Tinley May and Miss Speckles" is a Charming Children’s Tale Celebrating Friendship, Family, and the Beauty of Each Season
“Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season” from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny Bell is a heartwarming story that follows a young girl and her feathered friend as they explore seasonal adventures, simple joys, and the blessings of everyday life through faith and family.
Bennington, KS, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season”: a delightful children’s book that invites readers to join an unlikely pair of friends as they discover the wonder found in each time of year. “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season” is the creation of published author, Penny Bell, who lives in the country with her husband and two dogs. Their children are grown, with children of their own; and they come to visit often, which is always a highlight. They have a strong faith, and their goal is to be an encouragement to others along their life journey.
Bell shares, “Tinley May and Miss Speckles are unusual friends, but that doesn’t matter to them. They enjoy being together and exploring all the different things that they have been blessed with by our Creator. Tag along with these two friends in their adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Bell’s new book is a gentle, faith-inspired story for young readers that celebrates friendship, seasonal change, family traditions, and appreciation for the everyday blessings found in God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bell shares, “Tinley May and Miss Speckles are unusual friends, but that doesn’t matter to them. They enjoy being together and exploring all the different things that they have been blessed with by our Creator. Tag along with these two friends in their adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Bell’s new book is a gentle, faith-inspired story for young readers that celebrates friendship, seasonal change, family traditions, and appreciation for the everyday blessings found in God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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