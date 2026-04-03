Penny Bell’s Newly Released "Tinley May and Miss Speckles" is a Charming Children’s Tale Celebrating Friendship, Family, and the Beauty of Each Season

“Tinley May and Miss Speckles: Adventures with Each Season” from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny Bell is a heartwarming story that follows a young girl and her feathered friend as they explore seasonal adventures, simple joys, and the blessings of everyday life through faith and family.