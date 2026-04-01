Life's Essential 8: Optimizing Lifestyle Factors to Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk and Improve Cardiovascular Health
Chinese Medical Journal Review: Lifestyle Factors and Cardiometabolic Risk
Baton Rouge, LA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A review in the Chinese Medical Journal underscores healthy lifestyles as key to mitigating cardiometabolic risk. It emphasizes "Life's Essential 8," linking diet, physical activity, sleep, and other factors to significantly reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Despite proven benefits, widespread adoption faces challenges, necessitating innovative public health strategies and individual commitment.
The rising global burden of cardiometabolic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), necessitates a robust approach to prevention and management. This review consolidates extensive research demonstrating that adherence to optimal lifestyle factors is paramount in reducing the risk of these conditions.
The "Life's Essential 8" (LE8) metrics—encompassing diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep duration and quality, body weight, blood glucose, blood lipids, and blood pressure—provide a scientifically validated framework for individuals to improve their cardiovascular health. The review was published in Volume 139, Issue 5 of the Chinese Medical Journal on March 5, 2026.
The review details how each of these eight factors contributes to overall cardiometabolic well-being. For instance, adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and ensuring adequate sleep have all been shown to dramatically lower the incidence of CVD and T2D. The synergy of adopting multiple LE8 components offers amplified protection, making a holistic approach more effective than focusing on individual factors alone. Even modest improvements across several LE8 metrics can lead to substantial reductions in disease risk and mortality.
While the benefits of these lifestyle changes are well-established, the authors acknowledge significant barriers to their widespread adoption. These include limited access to affordable healthy foods, lack of safe environments for physical activity, and socioeconomic disparities. The review calls for innovative public health interventions, personalized strategies, and the integration of digital health tools to empower individuals in their health journeys.
The emerging concept of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome further emphasizes the interconnectedness of these conditions and the critical need for integrated prevention and management strategies.
The publication serves as a crucial reminder that fundamental lifestyle choices are powerful determinants of long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health. By prioritizing and implementing the "Life's Essential 8" recommendations, individuals and communities can significantly reduce the burden of cardiometabolic diseases and foster healthier futures.
About Dr. Gang Hu from Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Gang Hu is a Professor and Director of the Chronic Disease Epidemiology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, focusing on chronic disease epidemiology and prevention, especially diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. He is an Associate Editor for Nutrition Reviews and Obesity, and a Fellow of the American Heart Association, having received the Mark Bieber Award. His research has secured over $15 million USD in funding from entities including the NIH. Dr. Hu has published over 450 papers, with numerous citations in top journals like JAMA and Circulation (Google Scholar: h-index 97). He serves as a reviewer for over 100 journals and a grant reviewer for the NIH and American Heart Association.
About Dr. Weiqin Li from Tianjin Women and Children’s Health Center
Dr. Weiqin Li is an Associate Chief Physician. She is a reserve talent for the key discipline of Maternal and Child Health in Tianjin and has been selected for Tianjin's "131" Innovative Talent Training Program. Dr. Li has published over 30 academic papers as first or corresponding author, including in high-impact journals such as Diabetes Care and Stroke. She has led research projects funded by national and Tianjin foundations and participated in international collaborations. Her research focuses on the prevention and intervention of gestational diabetes mellitus and common childhood conditions that predispose to adult chronic diseases.
Funding information
This study is supported by the grants from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (No. R01DK132011), the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (No. U54GM104940), and Natural Science Foundation of Tianjin, China (No. 23JCYBJC00960).
The rising global burden of cardiometabolic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), necessitates a robust approach to prevention and management. This review consolidates extensive research demonstrating that adherence to optimal lifestyle factors is paramount in reducing the risk of these conditions.
The "Life's Essential 8" (LE8) metrics—encompassing diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep duration and quality, body weight, blood glucose, blood lipids, and blood pressure—provide a scientifically validated framework for individuals to improve their cardiovascular health. The review was published in Volume 139, Issue 5 of the Chinese Medical Journal on March 5, 2026.
The review details how each of these eight factors contributes to overall cardiometabolic well-being. For instance, adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and ensuring adequate sleep have all been shown to dramatically lower the incidence of CVD and T2D. The synergy of adopting multiple LE8 components offers amplified protection, making a holistic approach more effective than focusing on individual factors alone. Even modest improvements across several LE8 metrics can lead to substantial reductions in disease risk and mortality.
While the benefits of these lifestyle changes are well-established, the authors acknowledge significant barriers to their widespread adoption. These include limited access to affordable healthy foods, lack of safe environments for physical activity, and socioeconomic disparities. The review calls for innovative public health interventions, personalized strategies, and the integration of digital health tools to empower individuals in their health journeys.
The emerging concept of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome further emphasizes the interconnectedness of these conditions and the critical need for integrated prevention and management strategies.
The publication serves as a crucial reminder that fundamental lifestyle choices are powerful determinants of long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health. By prioritizing and implementing the "Life's Essential 8" recommendations, individuals and communities can significantly reduce the burden of cardiometabolic diseases and foster healthier futures.
About Dr. Gang Hu from Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Gang Hu is a Professor and Director of the Chronic Disease Epidemiology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, focusing on chronic disease epidemiology and prevention, especially diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. He is an Associate Editor for Nutrition Reviews and Obesity, and a Fellow of the American Heart Association, having received the Mark Bieber Award. His research has secured over $15 million USD in funding from entities including the NIH. Dr. Hu has published over 450 papers, with numerous citations in top journals like JAMA and Circulation (Google Scholar: h-index 97). He serves as a reviewer for over 100 journals and a grant reviewer for the NIH and American Heart Association.
About Dr. Weiqin Li from Tianjin Women and Children’s Health Center
Dr. Weiqin Li is an Associate Chief Physician. She is a reserve talent for the key discipline of Maternal and Child Health in Tianjin and has been selected for Tianjin's "131" Innovative Talent Training Program. Dr. Li has published over 30 academic papers as first or corresponding author, including in high-impact journals such as Diabetes Care and Stroke. She has led research projects funded by national and Tianjin foundations and participated in international collaborations. Her research focuses on the prevention and intervention of gestational diabetes mellitus and common childhood conditions that predispose to adult chronic diseases.
Funding information
This study is supported by the grants from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (No. R01DK132011), the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (No. U54GM104940), and Natural Science Foundation of Tianjin, China (No. 23JCYBJC00960).
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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