QNAP Introduces QSW-M7230-2X4F24T L3 Lite 100GbE Managed Switch
Taipei, Taiwan, April 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production, virtualization, and AI-driven workloads. The new switch enables organizations to build a scalable 100GbE core network while maintaining cost efficiency and protecting existing infrastructure investments.
As data-intensive applications continue to accelerate—from AI computing and virtualization to collaborative media workflows—enterprises are increasingly challenged to evolve beyond 10GbE networks without incurring disruptive, large-scale replacements. The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T addresses this transition by providing a flexible, multi-speed architecture that allows enterprises to introduce higher-speed connectivity where it matters most, while expanding the core network over time.
The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T combines two 100GbE QSFP28 ports, four 25GbE SFP28 ports, and twenty-four 10GbE RJ45 ports in a single platform, enabling 100GbE backbone connectivity, 25GbE uplinks for servers and NAS systems, and high-density 10GbE access for workstations and aggregation switches. This multi-speed design allows enterprises to introduce 25GbE or 100GbE where performance is most critical, while preserving existing 10GbE infrastructure—reducing upgrade complexity and extending the lifecycle of the overall network architecture.
“By combining 100GbE, 25GbE, and high-density 10GbE connectivity in a 1U form factor, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T delivers exceptional flexibility and cost efficiency among its class,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager at QNAP. “It is an ideal solution for enterprises seeking a practical path to 100GbE without compromising current investments or future scalability.”
Designed for AI computing and high-performance storage, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports multi-speed 10G/25G/100G connectivity and features a 1080Gbps non-blocking switching capacity to ensure wire-speed forwarding under heavy workloads. For RDMA and RoCE environments, support for Priority Flow Control (PFC) and Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) enables lossless Ethernet operation, maintaining consistent low latency even when handling intensive server and NAS traffic, making it well suited for AI clusters and collaborative, data-heavy applications.
To enhance network resilience and availability, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T incorporates L3 Lite management capabilities and MC-LAG high-availability architecture. It supports IPv4/IPv6 configuration, static routing, DHCP services, and advanced VLAN deployments, while multi-chassis link aggregation helps eliminate single points of failure and ensures continuous operation during high-load conditions or hardware events.
For media and AV over IP deployments, the switch further strengthens multicast control and time synchronization. With support for IGMP Snooping, VLAN-based traffic segmentation, and a high-precision clock with PTP Boundary Clock, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T minimizes audio-video synchronization issues commonly encountered in multi-display environments. This makes it well suited for broadcast production, live event venues, command centers, and enterprise video applications.
In addition, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports AMIZcloud, QNAP’s cloud-based centralized management platform. Without requiring additional hardware or software controllers, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage multiple switches across locations, simplifying troubleshooting and reducing ongoing operational overhead.
Learn more about QSW-M7230-2X4F24T at https://www.qnap.com/en/product/qsw-m7230-2x4f24t.
View the full QNAP lineup at www.qnap.com.
As data-intensive applications continue to accelerate—from AI computing and virtualization to collaborative media workflows—enterprises are increasingly challenged to evolve beyond 10GbE networks without incurring disruptive, large-scale replacements. The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T addresses this transition by providing a flexible, multi-speed architecture that allows enterprises to introduce higher-speed connectivity where it matters most, while expanding the core network over time.
The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T combines two 100GbE QSFP28 ports, four 25GbE SFP28 ports, and twenty-four 10GbE RJ45 ports in a single platform, enabling 100GbE backbone connectivity, 25GbE uplinks for servers and NAS systems, and high-density 10GbE access for workstations and aggregation switches. This multi-speed design allows enterprises to introduce 25GbE or 100GbE where performance is most critical, while preserving existing 10GbE infrastructure—reducing upgrade complexity and extending the lifecycle of the overall network architecture.
“By combining 100GbE, 25GbE, and high-density 10GbE connectivity in a 1U form factor, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T delivers exceptional flexibility and cost efficiency among its class,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager at QNAP. “It is an ideal solution for enterprises seeking a practical path to 100GbE without compromising current investments or future scalability.”
Designed for AI computing and high-performance storage, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports multi-speed 10G/25G/100G connectivity and features a 1080Gbps non-blocking switching capacity to ensure wire-speed forwarding under heavy workloads. For RDMA and RoCE environments, support for Priority Flow Control (PFC) and Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) enables lossless Ethernet operation, maintaining consistent low latency even when handling intensive server and NAS traffic, making it well suited for AI clusters and collaborative, data-heavy applications.
To enhance network resilience and availability, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T incorporates L3 Lite management capabilities and MC-LAG high-availability architecture. It supports IPv4/IPv6 configuration, static routing, DHCP services, and advanced VLAN deployments, while multi-chassis link aggregation helps eliminate single points of failure and ensures continuous operation during high-load conditions or hardware events.
For media and AV over IP deployments, the switch further strengthens multicast control and time synchronization. With support for IGMP Snooping, VLAN-based traffic segmentation, and a high-precision clock with PTP Boundary Clock, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T minimizes audio-video synchronization issues commonly encountered in multi-display environments. This makes it well suited for broadcast production, live event venues, command centers, and enterprise video applications.
In addition, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports AMIZcloud, QNAP’s cloud-based centralized management platform. Without requiring additional hardware or software controllers, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage multiple switches across locations, simplifying troubleshooting and reducing ongoing operational overhead.
Learn more about QSW-M7230-2X4F24T at https://www.qnap.com/en/product/qsw-m7230-2x4f24t.
View the full QNAP lineup at www.qnap.com.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
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