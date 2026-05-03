GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose

GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile.