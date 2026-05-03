GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile.
Delhi, India, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GoSharpener proudly concluded the academic year 2025–26 with students symbolically wearing their “Thinking Green Caps,” marking a year filled with sustainability actions, environmental awareness, and impactful student participation. As one academic year ends, GoSharpener welcomes the new academic session 2026–27 with renewed purpose, fresh goals, and a stronger commitment toward building environmentally responsible future leaders.
The end of an academic year at GoSharpener is not a conclusion but a transformation and the beginning of a new journey. It is a time for fresh beginnings, new opportunities, and expanding horizons. With new schools and students joining the growing GoSharpener community, the mission remains the same—to work collectively for the planet and its people through sustainable actions and responsible living.
While each academic session brings new faces, new milestones, and new aspirations, what remains constant is GoSharpener’s unwavering dedication to sustainability education, student leadership, and measurable environmental impact. The platform continues to encourage students to think responsibly, act sustainably, and contribute meaningfully to society.
“We began the academic session 2025–26 with innovation, courage, and purpose, introducing new initiatives, embracing challenges, and creating new opportunities for student growth. Today, we take pride in knowing that our journey has shaped young minds and set a new benchmark of excellence for the upcoming academic session 2026–27,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
“Our vision goes beyond education; it is a commitment to the future. Rooted in the principles of reuse, repurpose, and reinvent, we strive to build a world where progress aligns with sustainability for the planet, people, and prosperity. We are not just educating students; we are empowering the changemakers of tomorrow,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
As GoSharpener enters the new academic year, the platform continues its mission to transform schools into sustainability hubs and students into responsible global citizens committed to environmental protection and sustainable development.
The end of an academic year at GoSharpener is not a conclusion but a transformation and the beginning of a new journey. It is a time for fresh beginnings, new opportunities, and expanding horizons. With new schools and students joining the growing GoSharpener community, the mission remains the same—to work collectively for the planet and its people through sustainable actions and responsible living.
While each academic session brings new faces, new milestones, and new aspirations, what remains constant is GoSharpener’s unwavering dedication to sustainability education, student leadership, and measurable environmental impact. The platform continues to encourage students to think responsibly, act sustainably, and contribute meaningfully to society.
“We began the academic session 2025–26 with innovation, courage, and purpose, introducing new initiatives, embracing challenges, and creating new opportunities for student growth. Today, we take pride in knowing that our journey has shaped young minds and set a new benchmark of excellence for the upcoming academic session 2026–27,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
“Our vision goes beyond education; it is a commitment to the future. Rooted in the principles of reuse, repurpose, and reinvent, we strive to build a world where progress aligns with sustainability for the planet, people, and prosperity. We are not just educating students; we are empowering the changemakers of tomorrow,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
As GoSharpener enters the new academic year, the platform continues its mission to transform schools into sustainability hubs and students into responsible global citizens committed to environmental protection and sustainable development.
Contact
GoSharpenerContact
Annu Sahdev
+91 9871831239
https://gosharpener.com/
Annu Sahdev
+91 9871831239
https://gosharpener.com/
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