Kate Morra’s Newly Released "Liberty Trail" is a Sweeping Historical Novel of Survival, Redemption, and God’s Grace in the Unforgiving American West
“Liberty Trail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Morra is a vivid and emotionally charged work of historical fiction that follows a young woman’s flight from abuse into the harsh realities of frontier life, where faith and perseverance offer a path toward freedom and hope.
Carson City, NV, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Liberty Trail”: a powerful and immersive journey through the Old West that illuminates the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of grace. “Liberty Trail” is the creation of published author, Kate Morra, a lifelong Nevadan and avid historical scholar who studied at Liberty University. Having faced her own life challenges and addictions, she is well acquainted with the grace of God.
Morra shares, “The year is 1861, and America is on the brink of Civil War. Young Caitlyn O’Malley travels west to escape an abusive home. She eventually makes her way to Virginia City, Nevada, and plies her trade as a soiled dove. Experience the Old West through the eyes of a frontier prostitute who witnessed the unfolding of many historical events such as the advent of fresh water to the town, the coming of the railroad, and the Yellow Jacket Mine disaster.
Join her as she meets such luminaries as Mark Twain, Dan De Quille, Rose May, Susan B. Anthony, and Nellie Verill Mighels, a pioneering woman and editor of the local newspaper, the Carson Appeal.
Caitlyn, like many other prostitutes, struggles with addiction to whiskey and opium. She desperately loves a dark, evil man who cruelly toys with her emotions. After the Great Fire of 1875, she finds herself in Carson City, Nevada, where she is introduced to church. The thematic illustration of God’s grace is unveiled as Caitlyn experiences the ebb and flow of life.
Will she ever find freedom from her addictions? Will she ever find a way out of the dark abyss of prostitution? Is it possible for her to find a romance with a decent and respectable man?
Follow her journey as she interacts with the inhabitants of the Old West in this fast-paced novel that tells not only Caitlyn’s story but that of Virginia City experiencing its own meteoric rise and eventual decline.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Morra’s new book offers readers a compelling blend of history, hardship, and hope, inviting them into a world where broken lives can be restored and grace can be found even in the darkest places.
Consumers can purchase “Liberty Trail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Liberty Trail”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Morra shares, “The year is 1861, and America is on the brink of Civil War. Young Caitlyn O’Malley travels west to escape an abusive home. She eventually makes her way to Virginia City, Nevada, and plies her trade as a soiled dove. Experience the Old West through the eyes of a frontier prostitute who witnessed the unfolding of many historical events such as the advent of fresh water to the town, the coming of the railroad, and the Yellow Jacket Mine disaster.
Join her as she meets such luminaries as Mark Twain, Dan De Quille, Rose May, Susan B. Anthony, and Nellie Verill Mighels, a pioneering woman and editor of the local newspaper, the Carson Appeal.
Caitlyn, like many other prostitutes, struggles with addiction to whiskey and opium. She desperately loves a dark, evil man who cruelly toys with her emotions. After the Great Fire of 1875, she finds herself in Carson City, Nevada, where she is introduced to church. The thematic illustration of God’s grace is unveiled as Caitlyn experiences the ebb and flow of life.
Will she ever find freedom from her addictions? Will she ever find a way out of the dark abyss of prostitution? Is it possible for her to find a romance with a decent and respectable man?
Follow her journey as she interacts with the inhabitants of the Old West in this fast-paced novel that tells not only Caitlyn’s story but that of Virginia City experiencing its own meteoric rise and eventual decline.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Morra’s new book offers readers a compelling blend of history, hardship, and hope, inviting them into a world where broken lives can be restored and grace can be found even in the darkest places.
Consumers can purchase “Liberty Trail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Liberty Trail”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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