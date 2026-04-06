C. Wayne Mefford’s Newly Released “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” is a Nostalgic and Heartfelt Reflection on Appalachian Life, Family, and Enduring Values
“FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. Wayne Mefford is a memoir-style collection of stories and poems that celebrates the people, places, and traditions of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, honoring a heritage rooted in faith, humility, and community.
Limestone, TN, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE”: a reflective journey through memory, place, and time, blending narrative storytelling with poetry to preserve a vanishing way of life. “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” is the creation of published author, C. Wayne Mefford, born in 1950, shares heartfelt memories of his upbringing in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, reflecting on the people, places, and traditions that shaped his life. Through stories and poems, including those written by his father, Fred, he invites local readers to recognize familiar landscapes and distant readers to discover the warmth, sincerity, and enduring spirit of the mountain communities he cherishes.
Mefford shares, “Sit back and relax as the author takes you on a bit of a rambling journey down Alternate Route 58 from Norton, Virginia, to where the highway ends at State Route 19. A left will take you to Pounding Mill and Richlands, and a right to Abingdon and points eastward into Tennessee. While both, should you choose to continue, would be excellent choices, the author leaves you to decide. Be entertained by the sights, imagine the sounds, and feel the warmth of those you encounter along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Wayne Mefford’s new book serves as a meaningful keepsake for Appalachian natives and an engaging introduction for readers seeking insight into the enduring spirit of mountain life and values passed lovingly from one generation to the next.
Consumers can purchase “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mefford shares, “Sit back and relax as the author takes you on a bit of a rambling journey down Alternate Route 58 from Norton, Virginia, to where the highway ends at State Route 19. A left will take you to Pounding Mill and Richlands, and a right to Abingdon and points eastward into Tennessee. While both, should you choose to continue, would be excellent choices, the author leaves you to decide. Be entertained by the sights, imagine the sounds, and feel the warmth of those you encounter along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Wayne Mefford’s new book serves as a meaningful keepsake for Appalachian natives and an engaging introduction for readers seeking insight into the enduring spirit of mountain life and values passed lovingly from one generation to the next.
Consumers can purchase “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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