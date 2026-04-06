C. Wayne Mefford’s Newly Released “FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” is a Nostalgic and Heartfelt Reflection on Appalachian Life, Family, and Enduring Values

“FROM WHENCE I CAME IN POETRY AND PROSE” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. Wayne Mefford is a memoir-style collection of stories and poems that celebrates the people, places, and traditions of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, honoring a heritage rooted in faith, humility, and community.