Seekda Appoints Gilmar Barretella as Managing Director
Vienna, Austria, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Seekda, Austria’s leading hotel distribution and technology platform, has appointed Gilmar Barretella as Managing Director, effective immediately.
This appointment reinforces Seekda’s focus on execution, product innovation, and continued growth across the Alpine region and international markets.
Gilmar brings over 20 years of SaaS and technology leadership experience, with a strong track record in scaling software businesses, driving commercial performance, and leading international teams. He has held senior leadership roles within the Valsoft ecosystem, Seekda’s parent company.
Earlier in his career, he worked at Google, contributing to strategic initiatives in the travel sector and gaining deep insight into the global hospitality and distribution landscape.
His appointment comes at a time of continued investment in Seekda’s platform, including expanded distribution capabilities and AI-driven solutions designed to help hoteliers increase efficiency and grow direct revenue.
A Clear Focus on Growth
With more than 4,000 hotels globally and an estimated 40% market share in Austria, Seekda has built a strong position in the hospitality technology market.
Gilmar’s mandate is clear: build on that foundation with disciplined execution, stronger commercial focus, and continued product development.
“Seekda has built a strong foundation supporting independent and multi-property hotels. Our focus now is on consistent execution and delivering measurable value to our customers.
“We see clear opportunities to expand our platform, strengthen distribution, and introduce practical AI-driven capabilities that improve performance. Our goal is to remain a trusted long-term partner to our customers as they grow their direct business.” -Gilmar Barretella, Managing Director, Seekda
Continuity with Momentum
Gilmar’s appointment reflects continuity as much as ambition. His focus is not to change direction, but to accelerate what is already working.
Seekda’s platform, including its AI Powered Booking Engine, Channel Manager , Seekda Sphere PMS, and AI-powered solutions such as Seekda Stay, continues to deliver strong customer outcomes and industry recognition.
The company is recognised as a preferred connectivity partner by Expedia Group and a premier connectivity partner by Booking.com.
With a pragmatic, commercially focused approach, Gilmar is well positioned to lead Seekda through its next phase of growth.
About Seekda
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Seekda is an all-in-one hotel management and distribution platform used by more than 4,000 hotels worldwide.
Its product suite includes AI Powered Booking Engine, Channel Manager, Seekda Sphere PMS, Seekda Pay, and AI-powered tools such as Seekda Stay, all designed to help hotels streamline operations, increase direct bookings, and enhance the guest experience.
Seekda is a subsidiary of Valsoft Corporation.
For more information, visit www.seekda.com
This appointment reinforces Seekda’s focus on execution, product innovation, and continued growth across the Alpine region and international markets.
Gilmar brings over 20 years of SaaS and technology leadership experience, with a strong track record in scaling software businesses, driving commercial performance, and leading international teams. He has held senior leadership roles within the Valsoft ecosystem, Seekda’s parent company.
Earlier in his career, he worked at Google, contributing to strategic initiatives in the travel sector and gaining deep insight into the global hospitality and distribution landscape.
His appointment comes at a time of continued investment in Seekda’s platform, including expanded distribution capabilities and AI-driven solutions designed to help hoteliers increase efficiency and grow direct revenue.
A Clear Focus on Growth
With more than 4,000 hotels globally and an estimated 40% market share in Austria, Seekda has built a strong position in the hospitality technology market.
Gilmar’s mandate is clear: build on that foundation with disciplined execution, stronger commercial focus, and continued product development.
“Seekda has built a strong foundation supporting independent and multi-property hotels. Our focus now is on consistent execution and delivering measurable value to our customers.
“We see clear opportunities to expand our platform, strengthen distribution, and introduce practical AI-driven capabilities that improve performance. Our goal is to remain a trusted long-term partner to our customers as they grow their direct business.” -Gilmar Barretella, Managing Director, Seekda
Continuity with Momentum
Gilmar’s appointment reflects continuity as much as ambition. His focus is not to change direction, but to accelerate what is already working.
Seekda’s platform, including its AI Powered Booking Engine, Channel Manager , Seekda Sphere PMS, and AI-powered solutions such as Seekda Stay, continues to deliver strong customer outcomes and industry recognition.
The company is recognised as a preferred connectivity partner by Expedia Group and a premier connectivity partner by Booking.com.
With a pragmatic, commercially focused approach, Gilmar is well positioned to lead Seekda through its next phase of growth.
About Seekda
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Seekda is an all-in-one hotel management and distribution platform used by more than 4,000 hotels worldwide.
Its product suite includes AI Powered Booking Engine, Channel Manager, Seekda Sphere PMS, Seekda Pay, and AI-powered tools such as Seekda Stay, all designed to help hotels streamline operations, increase direct bookings, and enhance the guest experience.
Seekda is a subsidiary of Valsoft Corporation.
For more information, visit www.seekda.com
Contact
SeekdaContact
Mayela Lozano
+1514-238-2015
www.seekda.com/en/
Mayela Lozano
+1514-238-2015
www.seekda.com/en/
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