Recent Release, "The Last Goldmine," from Fulton Books Author Wade Grant Sr, Explores the Rewards and Realities of Pursuing a Career in the Skilled Trades
Pavillion, WY, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wade Grant Sr has completed a new book, "The Last Goldmine" that encourages readers to embrace alternative paths to a fulfilling livelihood. Challenging the narrative that a four-year college degree is the sole route to success, the author shares his own inspiring journey building a thriving construction business without formal higher education.
Interwoven throughout the narrative is Grant's personal story, chronicling how he found purpose and financial security by pursuing his passion for carpentry and entrepreneurship. "The Last Goldmine" extols the value of hands-on skills, hard work, and dedication – qualities the author models through his remarkable life and career achievements.
Readers will discover a wealth of practical insights and motivational wisdom in Wade Grant Sr's "The Last Goldmine." The book underscores the myriad opportunities available in the skilled trades, empowering those who may have felt limited by a lack of traditional academic credentials.
Published by Fulton Books, Wade Grant Sr's insightful work offers a refreshing perspective on attaining the American dream. This impactful book encourages readers to forge their own path to a rewarding, financially stable future.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Last Goldmine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Interwoven throughout the narrative is Grant's personal story, chronicling how he found purpose and financial security by pursuing his passion for carpentry and entrepreneurship. "The Last Goldmine" extols the value of hands-on skills, hard work, and dedication – qualities the author models through his remarkable life and career achievements.
Readers will discover a wealth of practical insights and motivational wisdom in Wade Grant Sr's "The Last Goldmine." The book underscores the myriad opportunities available in the skilled trades, empowering those who may have felt limited by a lack of traditional academic credentials.
Published by Fulton Books, Wade Grant Sr's insightful work offers a refreshing perspective on attaining the American dream. This impactful book encourages readers to forge their own path to a rewarding, financially stable future.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Last Goldmine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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