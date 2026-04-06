Author Tom Pathe’s New Book "The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers" is a Gripping Story That Takes Readers on a Fascinating Journey Through the Narrator’s Life
Recent release “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Pathe is a compelling account inspired by true events that places readers in the life of a descendant of Galway, Ireland, who returns home from Europe to travel across America and discover the life changing connections and experiences that await them.
Louisville, CO, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Pathe has completed his new book, “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers”: a poignant and compelling account that places readers in the minds of the narrator as they recount their struggles and experiences after returning home to America from Paris during the Vietnam War.
“From your Galway bloodline you find the world a good Irish stew…so no matter what, you relax into it,” writes Pathe.
“The riots in Paris in ’68 flipped you home in 1971, where your country was still shooting into the throat of Vietnam. There you found your mother dead in bed on Easter morning, there your father would be alone after fifty-seven years of marriage. You did not really meet him until you were seven, since he was in the Pacific from Guadalcanal to Iwo Jima he said he was more scared of you and your brother than he was of the Japanese.
“You drive cross-country to live at Zen Center in San Francisco. You meet Dr. Ida P. Rolf and become one of thirty Rolfers. You meet Chögyam Trungpa and, immediately after, see his face in the entire sky, smiling down at you. Your mind from then on is challenged to be as vast as his, to be the sky itself.
“You meet Don Lupe, a Huichol Shaman from Mexico, and go to his desert homeland at Wirikuta to share a peyote ritual each year for six years.
“You go to Burkina Faso with Malidoma Some, a shaman from the Dagara tribe, and deep in a cave meet one from the other side who is ancient with elephant skin yet a teenager at the same time.
“You share the adventure of being married three times.
“You realize that the lion’s roar is the vast silence of the mind as it awakens to itself as this body.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Pathe’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leading them on a wild and thrilling journey that will keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each twist and turn, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“From your Galway bloodline you find the world a good Irish stew…so no matter what, you relax into it,” writes Pathe.
“The riots in Paris in ’68 flipped you home in 1971, where your country was still shooting into the throat of Vietnam. There you found your mother dead in bed on Easter morning, there your father would be alone after fifty-seven years of marriage. You did not really meet him until you were seven, since he was in the Pacific from Guadalcanal to Iwo Jima he said he was more scared of you and your brother than he was of the Japanese.
“You drive cross-country to live at Zen Center in San Francisco. You meet Dr. Ida P. Rolf and become one of thirty Rolfers. You meet Chögyam Trungpa and, immediately after, see his face in the entire sky, smiling down at you. Your mind from then on is challenged to be as vast as his, to be the sky itself.
“You meet Don Lupe, a Huichol Shaman from Mexico, and go to his desert homeland at Wirikuta to share a peyote ritual each year for six years.
“You go to Burkina Faso with Malidoma Some, a shaman from the Dagara tribe, and deep in a cave meet one from the other side who is ancient with elephant skin yet a teenager at the same time.
“You share the adventure of being married three times.
“You realize that the lion’s roar is the vast silence of the mind as it awakens to itself as this body.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Pathe’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leading them on a wild and thrilling journey that will keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each twist and turn, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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