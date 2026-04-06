Author Tom Pathe’s New Book "The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers" is a Gripping Story That Takes Readers on a Fascinating Journey Through the Narrator’s Life

Recent release “The Lion’s Roar Begins with a Thousand Whispers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Pathe is a compelling account inspired by true events that places readers in the life of a descendant of Galway, Ireland, who returns home from Europe to travel across America and discover the life changing connections and experiences that await them.